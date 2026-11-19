Best Advent Calendars 2026: From Beauty Treats to Chocolate Feasts
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Why should Christmas Day have all the fun? The best Advent calendars make the whole of December feel like a celebration, with little luxuries, delicious discoveries and the irresistible pleasure of opening a present before breakfast. Go on! You’ve waited all year for this.
But with so many calendars competing for a place beside the tree, and prices ranging from pocket-money treats to spectacular splurges, choosing one can feel like a Christmas shopping expedition all of its own. Which will you look forward to opening every morning, and which are actually worth the money?
We’ve reviewed over 200 Advent calendars this year to bring you the best of the best for Christmas 2026. From beauty treasures and buttery biscuits to exceptional coffee, festive tipples and treats for very good dogs, we’ve gathered the countdowns that deserve a place on your nice list.
Whether you’re spoiling someone special or quietly adding yourself to the gift list, pour something warming and settle in. Our Christmas edit is ready to unwrap.
The best advent calendars at a glance
Best Luxury Advent Calendars
The Newt Advent Calendar
A little Somerset splendour for the countdown to Christmas. Inspired by the magnificent Hadspen House, The Newt’s debut advent calendar is a treasure trove of gourmet delights, charming keepsakes and countryside magic.
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AT A GLANCE
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Best for
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Country-house romantics
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The appeal
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Food, gifts & keepsakes
£250
Our take
If your idea of Christmas involves crackling fires, countryside escapes and a pantry worthy of a Michelin-starred chef, allow us to introduce The Newt Advent Calendar. Making its grand festive debut for 2026, this rather magnificent creation brings a little slice of Somerset’s most stylish country estate straight to your doorstep.
What’s inside?
Beautifully illustrated to resemble the historic Hadspen House, complete with whimsical woodland creatures enjoying the festivities, the calendar houses 25 drawers of carefully curated treasures. Expect pantry treats including gingerbread spread, Somerset honey and buttery biscuits, alongside apple gin, decorations and keepsakes. In other words, a deliciously sophisticated alternative to the usual chocolate-a-day affair.
Also worth the countdown
Fortnum & Mason
Feasting Advent Calendar (£250)
Daylesford
Farmshop Christmas Advent Calendar (£250)
Best Beauty Advent Calendars
Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar
Consider this your December invitation to raid Liberty’s beauty hall, one little door at a time. A sumptuous mix of skincare, makeup and fragrance makes this a countdown for someone whose Christmas list comes with exceptionally good taste.
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AT A GLANCE
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Best for
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Beauty connoisseurs with a weakness for niche fragrance
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The appeal
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Luxury discoveries, familiar favourites and 21 full-sized products
£285
Our take
Liberty earns its place here through a particularly tempting balance of established beauty names and less familiar discoveries, giving the edit more personality than a straightforward bathroom restock. The generous full-size selection is a draw, although its substantial fragrance offering makes it especially suited to someone who enjoys experimenting with scent. Consider it Christmas shopping for your beauty shelf, with a little extra discernment from the elves.
What’s inside?
Across 25 days, you’ll discover 29 beauty products, including 21 full-sized items, plus a Liberty-print drawstring bag. Highlights include Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. serum, Augustinus Bader’s The Face Oil, Ilia’s Limitless Lash Mascara and fragrances from names including Matiere Premiere and Escentric Molecules.
Also Worth the Countdown
Space NK
Beauty Advent Calendar (£275)
LOOKFANTASTIC
Beauty Advent Calendar (£120)
Sephora
Collection Advent Calendar (£47.99)
Marks & Spencer
M&S Beauty Advent Calendar (£75)
continue reading below
Best Perfume & Fragrance Advent Calendars
Harvey Nichols 12 Days of Fragrance Advent Calendar
Harvey Nichols has tucked a perfume counter behind 12 silver doors. Expect everything from the quiet, woody musk of Escentric Molecules’ Molecule 01 to Matiere Premiere’s Radical Rose, a scent with rather less interest in keeping a low profile.
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AT A GLANCE
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Best for
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Perfume lovers looking for a new signature scent
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The appeal
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16 fragrance products, including four full-sized picks
£139
Our take
Harvey Nichols is our pick for anyone who wants to try several perfume houses before committing to a bottle. The mix of smaller and full-sized fragrances gives you room to experiment, and the 12-day format makes it a lovely one to save for the run-up to Christmas Eve.
What’s inside?
There are 16 fragrance products across 12 days, including four full-sized picks. Among the smaller bottles are Ex Nihilo’s Spiky Muse, a rose with strawberry and pistachio notes, and Matiere Premiere’s spicier Radical Rose.
Also Worth the Countdown
Jo Malone London
Christmas Kist Advent Calendar (£375)
Boots
12 Days of Scent Fragrance Advent Calendar
Best Wellness Advent Calendars
Rituals Premium Advent Calendar
Rituals’ keepsake Christmas train pulls into December laden with bath, body and home fragrance treats. Next stop: a long soak with the bathroom door firmly shut.
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AT A GLANCE
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Best for
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Anyone who loves a long bath and a beautifully scented home
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The appeal
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A display-worthy Christmas train and six full-sized products
£149
Our take
Rituals brings a little Christmas magic to the everyday, turning a hurried morning shower or a quiet evening at home into something worth slowing down for. We love how this calendar makes the festive build-up feel like part of the present: a chance to unwind after battling the shops, indulge before a Christmas party or claim a peaceful moment while the wrapping waits. The beautifully detailed train adds to the occasion, earning a place among the twinkling lights and mantelpiece decorations long before Christmas Eve arrives.
What’s inside?
All aboard for a fragrant mix of bath, body and home treats, with familiar Rituals favourites joined by limited editions and new discoveries. Warming, spicy scents bring that cosy December feeling, while fresh florals offer a lighter change of pace, making the collection feel varied as you work through the carriages. Full-sized products give the selection lasting appeal, with plenty to enjoy once the Christmas lights are packed away.
Also Worth the Countdown
Bimble & Bolt
Runners Advent Calendar (£44)
Bamford
Wellness Advent Calendar (£300)
Best Chocolate Advent Calendars
Hotel Chocolat Everything Advent Calendar
Hotel Chocolat brings the joy of rummaging through a chocolate box to your December countdown, with pralines, truffles and dessert-inspired treats behind the doors. The only question is whether today’s surprise will become tomorrow’s new favourite.
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AT A GLANCE
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Best for
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Adventurous chocolate lovers who enjoy a filled chocolate
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The appeal
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Milk, dark and white chocolate with nutty, fruity and dessert-inspired fillings
£29.95
Our take
Hotel Chocolat earns our top spot by packing the pleasures of a well-stocked chocolate box into the Christmas countdown. The mix of milk, dark and white chocolate keeps things interesting, making each door a little occasion to savour while the tree lights twinkle and the kettle boils. With indulgent truffles and liqueur chocolates joining the festivities, this is a grown-up December ritual worth taking a quiet moment for, even if the wrapping still needs doing.
What’s inside?
Behind the doors awaits a chocolate-box assortment of pralines, truffles and liqueur chocolates, wrapped in milk, dark and white chocolate. Discover the crunch of Florentine Isabelle, the creamy nuttiness of Hazelnut Praline and Peanut Butter, and miniature dessert moments courtesy of Caramel Cheesecake and zesty Lemon Cheesecake, enough to make choosing your Christmas favourite a deliciously difficult task.
Also Worth the Countdown
Lindt Chocolate
Christmas Market Advent Calendar (£20)
Tony’s Chocolonely
Big Chocolate Advent Calendar (£16.99)
Best Value Advent Calendars
Aldi 12 Days of Lacura Beauty Advent Calendar
Aldi’s 12-day countdown has your December diary covered, from peach lip gloss for the office party to a face mask for the evening you’ve blocked out to recover. There’s hair oil and mascara in the mix, too.
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AT A GLANCE
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Best for
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Beauty lovers who want a little bit of everything
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The appeal
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Everyday makeup, haircare and a few extras for a night in
£19.99
Our take
At £19.99, Aldi’s Lacura calendar works out at about £1.67 per door, which is hard to beat for a mix of minis and full-size beauty treats. The mascara, clear brow gel and leave-in conditioner are the sort of everyday staples you’ll reach for long after the tree comes down, while the silk scrunchie and jade gua sha make it feel like a proper gift.
What’s inside?
The mix of minis and full-sized products includes Perfect Peach Plumping Lip Gloss, Girl Gone Bad Mascara and Hair Repair Oil. You’ll also find a jade gua sha, a claw clip and a silk scrunchie.
Also Worth the Countdown
Haribo
Glow-in-the-Dark Advent Calendar (£6.99)
Cadbury
Dairy Milk Biscoff Advent Calendar (£7.50)
Best Coffee & Tea Advent Calendars
Pact Coffee 25-Day Advent Calendar
Pact puts a different speciality coffee on the breakfast table each morning, from mellow roasts with chocolate praline notes to brighter cups with a hint of blackcurrant. Perfect for the early shift at the North Pole.
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AT A GLANCE
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Best for
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Coffee drinkers who like to brew at home and try something new
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The appeal
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Handpicked speciality coffees in your choice of whole bean or ground
£39.95
Our take
Pact is our coffee pick because its team has handpicked 25 speciality coffees from six countries, including rare limited editions, small-lot releases and a secret coffee to discover along the way. Turn dark winter December mornings into your favourite time of the day. The fun is finding which cup you’d go back for, whether it’s a mellow brew with a warm mince pie or something brighter to get you out the door for Christmas shopping. Each coffee comes with a tasting card so you can get to know the grower and find a favourite worth ordering again, while the choice of whole bean or ground means you can keep your usual brewing ritual right through to Christmas morning.
What’s inside?
Behind the doors are 25 individually sealed 18g sachets, each portioned for one cup and available in your choice of whole bean or ground, with a tasting card introducing the coffee’s origin, grower and flavour notes; from chocolate praline to bright blackcurrant. The line-up spans light, medium and dark roasts from six countries, with ten microlots, three rare limited editions and a secret coffee, plus discoveries like a honeyed Congolese coffee with stone-fruit notes and a Brazilian Cup of Excellence runner-up with a treacle-sweet, chocolatey finish.
Also Worth the Countdown
Bird & Blend
Matcha Tea Advent Calendar (£55)
Twinings
24 Days of Festive Warmth Advent Calendar (£9.99)
Best Biscuit Advent Calendars
Walker’s Shortbread Advent Calendar
Walker’s turns the Christmas countdown into a daily invitation to put the kettle on, with buttery shortbread fingers, chocolate-chip bites and salted caramel squares waiting behind the windows. A lovely gift for anyone whose first question when visitors arrive is, “Shall I open the biscuits?”
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AT A GLANCE
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Best for
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Shortbread devotees and anyone who treasures their afternoon tea break
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The appeal
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All-butter favourites in different shapes and flavours, with a festive star to discover
£21
Our take
Walker’s earns our top spot for a selection that makes a familiar favourite feel suitably festive, mixing classic shortbread with chocolate chips and salted caramel. There’s something particularly comforting about saving the day’s biscuit for a quiet cup of tea while the tree lights twinkle and the Christmas cards wait their turn. The different shapes add charm, from little hearts to thistle rounds, with a shortbread star bringing its own touch of Christmas magic.
What’s inside?
Expect all-butter shortbread fingers, hearts and thistle rounds alongside miniature chocolate-chip shortbread and salted caramel squares. A shortbread star completes a collection made for leisurely nibbling and the occasional carefully judged dunk.
Also Worth the Countdown
Biscuiteers
Advent Luxe Biscuit Tin (£65)
Reids Bakery
Advent Calendar (£25)
Best Candle Advent Calendars
St Eval Tealight Advent Calendar
St Eval brings a little Cornish folklore to the Christmas countdown, with moonlit seas and mermaids on the box and scented tealights behind the doors. It’s a lovely excuse to turn off the big light as soon as dusk rolls in.
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AT A GLANCE
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Best for
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Anyone who lights a candle the moment they get home
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The appeal
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A selection of scented tealights and a gold-dusted ceramic holder to keep
£50
Our take
The tealight format makes St Eval our pick for anyone who enjoys exploring different home fragrances without committing to a large candle. Herbal and smoky scents suit those cosy December evenings, while the gold-dusted ceramic holder adds a little festive sparkle. It’s a lovely excuse to pause, light a candle and let the Christmas wrapping wait.
What’s inside?
Scented tealights come with a gold-dusted ceramic holder. Look out for Bay & Rosemary, Bergamot & Nettle and Embers.
Also Worth the Countdown
Yankee Candle
24 Days of Fragrance Advent Calendar (£34.99)
The White Company
12 Days of Fragrance Votive Candle Collection (£130)
Best Jewellery Advent Calendars
Missoma Gold Jewellery Advent Calendar
Missoma has tucked a small wardrobe of gold-plated jewellery into a dusky pink velvet case. There are chunky hoops for the Christmas party and a fine chain you’ll still be reaching for when it’s back to jumpers and jeans.
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AT A GLANCE
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Best for
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Anyone who wears gold and loves to layer
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The appeal
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Exclusive jewellery designed to work together, with a velvet case to keep
£249
Our take
Missoma is our pick because the pieces make sense together, so each new reveal gives you another way to wear what you’ve already opened. The velvet case has separate compartments for the pieces, which may finally end the annual tradition of untangling a necklace five minutes before guests arrive.
What’s inside?
The calendar contains exclusive gold-plated pieces, including the Classic Chubby Small Hoop Earrings and Mini Mariner Chain Necklace. They come in a dusky pink velvet jewellery case tucked inside a burgundy satin pouch.
Also Worth the Countdown
Estella Bartlett
Gold Jewellery Advent Calendar (£195)
Astrid & Miyu
Advent Calendar
Best Savoury Advent Calendars
The Twelve Trimmings of Tracklements
Tracklements has gathered the little jars that make Christmas eating such a pleasure, from Sticky Fig Relish for the cheeseboard to mustard for the Boxing Day ham. Consider it a head start on the most delicious leftovers of the year.
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AT A GLANCE
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Best for
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Festive hosts, cheeseboard enthusiasts and devoted condiment collectors
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The appeal
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Miniature chutneys, relishes and sauces to enjoy throughout the Christmas feasting
£25.25
Our take
Tracklements is our pick because every discovery has somewhere delicious to go, whether that’s a spoonful of Caramelised Onion Marmalade alongside mature cheddar or Fresh Chilli Jam tucked into a turkey sandwich. The selection balances sweet, tangy and fiery flavours, giving you plenty to experiment with as the Christmas leftovers arrive. It’s particularly well suited to the host who considers choosing the accompaniments almost as important as carving the main event.
What’s inside?
Miniature jars include Sticky Fig Relish, Apricot & Ginger Chutney, Caramelised Onion Marmalade and Fresh Chilli Jam, alongside mustards, ketchups and mayonnaise. Strong Horseradish Cream and Quintessential Brown Sauce round out a collection ready for roast dinners, pork pies and extravagantly assembled sandwiches.
Also Worth the Countdown
Snaffling Pig
Pork Crackling Advent Calendar (£19.99)
Chilli No. 5
Hot Sauce & Spice Advent Calendar (£125)
Best Drinks Advent Calendars
Wise Bartender Mixed Drinks Advent Calendar
Wise Bartender brings a whole drinks cabinet’s worth of inspiration to the Christmas countdown, with alcohol-free beers, wines, cocktails and sparkling alternatives waiting to be discovered. Ideal for anyone who enjoys choosing something interesting for their glass before settling the annual Christmas film debate.
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AT A GLANCE
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Best for
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Curious drinkers exploring alcohol-free options
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The appeal
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A varied, vegan-friendly selection spanning beers, wines, cocktails and craft soft drinks
£85
Our take
Wise Bartender earns our top spot by turning the festive build-up into an alcohol-free tasting adventure, with beers, wines, cocktails and sparkling discoveries bringing something fresh to every pour. There’s a drink for decorating the tree, hosting friends or finally conquering the wrapping pile, with plenty of opportunities to discover a new favourite for the Christmas table. It’s all the pleasure of choosing something special for your glass, with a clear head for tomorrow’s festivities and no alcohol-induced hangover to steal the Christmas sparkle.
What’s inside?
Expect alcohol-free beers and wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, sparkling alternatives, craft soft drinks and botanical beverages. The selection is vegan-friendly, with individual drinks subject to substitution, so the contents may differ from the photographs.
Also Worth the Countdown
Laithwaites
Mixed Wine Advent Calendar (£99.99)
Fever-Tree
Ultimate Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar (£65)
Best Advent Calendars for Kids
LEGO City Advent Calendar
LEGO City brings Santa’s workshop to the kitchen table, with miniature builds, festive characters and a baby reindeer waiting behind the doors. By Christmas Eve, little builders will have a whole collection of their own to arrange, rearrange and send on decidedly unofficial North Pole adventures.
Recommended age: Five and over.
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AT A GLANCE
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Best for
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Children who love building, storytelling and imaginative play
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The appeal
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Festive characters and miniature builds that work with their existing LEGO collection
£22.99
Our take
LEGO City earns our top spot because every little reveal adds to a Christmas world children can keep playing with throughout December and beyond. The fold-out workshop scene gives Santa, Mrs Claus and the elves somewhere to get to work, while instructions inside each door help young builders get straight to the fun. Best of all, the pieces can join their existing LEGO City sets, so the baby reindeer could find itself visiting the fire station before the Christmas pudding’s been served.
What’s inside?
Seasonal miniature builds and accessories come with characters including Santa, Mrs Claus, elves, a snowman and a baby reindeer. The box folds out into a Santa’s workshop playmat, ready for children to create their own festive stories as the collection grows.
Also Worth the Countdown
LEGO
Star Wars Advent Calendar (£29.99)
LEGO Star Wars takes the countdown to a galaxy far, far away, with surprise brick-built toys for festive adventures inspired by The Mandalorian. A tempting pick for young fans who suspect Santa’s sleigh could use a hyperdrive. Explore LEGO Star Wars.
Squishmallows
Squish-a-longs Advent Calendar (£25.49)
Tiny, squeezable holiday characters make this a cheerful countdown for children who love collecting and showing off their favourites. A ring attachment lets them take a miniature companion along for the Christmas festivities. Explore the Squish-a-longs calendar
Best Advent Calendars for Couples
Hotel Chocolat Advent Calendar for Two
Hotel Chocolat has solved December’s most delicate domestic dilemma by putting a truffle for each of you behind the doors. With flavours including Gingerbread Praline and Salted Caramel Cream, this is a Christmas tradition you’ll both be keen to keep.
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AT A GLANCE
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Best for
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Chocolate-loving couples who enjoy a little daily indulgence
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The appeal
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Truffles portioned for sharing, with a changing selection of flavours
£29.95
Our take
Hotel Chocolat earns our couples pick by making the daily reveal something you can enjoy together, whether you open it over breakfast or save it until the tree lights go on. The changing flavours give you a new favourite to debate, with festive Gingerbread Praline alongside creamy vanilla and fruity raspberry. It’s a small invitation to pause together during December’s bustle, ideally before either of you mentions how much wrapping is left.
What’s inside?
Each door reveals truffles for you both, with a selection that includes Salted Caramel Cream, Gingerbread Praline, Madagascan Vanilla and Raspberry Rush. Expect creamy, spiced and fruity fillings to discover together throughout the countdown.
Also Worth the Countdown
Fortnum & Mason
Tea & Biscuits Sharing Advent Calendar (£100)
Neuhaus
Sharing Advent Calendar (£159.50)
Best Advent Calendars for Men
Liberty Men’s Advent Calendar
Liberty has assembled a rather distinguished December line-up, bringing together niche fragrances, luxurious skincare and grooming essentials. There are even socks and playing cards tucked inside, because a gentleman’s Christmas preparations should extend beyond the bathroom cabinet.
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AT A GLANCE
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Best for
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Men who appreciate considered grooming and discovering a new fragrance
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The appeal
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Premium skincare, niche scents and thoughtful extras in an illustrated keepsake box
£270
Our take
Liberty earns our top spot by giving everyday grooming a little Christmas ceremony, with discoveries from La Mer, Ortigia and D.S. & Durga waiting alongside practical favourites. The appeal is in the balance: shaving gel and shampoo can go straight into the morning routine, while fragrances such as Vilhelm Parfumerie’s Dirty Velvet invite a little experimentation before the party invitations arrive. Add Pantherella socks and Liberty playing cards, and it feels like a collection chosen for someone with interests beyond a perfectly organised washbag.
What’s inside?
Highlights include Ortigia Ambra Nera Shaving Gel, La Mer The Lip Balm, Zelens moisturiser and fragrances from Bibbi, D.S. & Durga and Vilhelm Parfumerie. Bath salts, haircare and hand care round out the grooming selection, with dark green Pantherella socks and Liberty playing cards ready for a leisurely Christmas afternoon.
Also Worth the Countdown
LOOKFANTASTIC
Grooming Advent Calendar (£90)
The Fragrance Shop
Men’s Advent Calendar (£150)
Best Advent Calendars for Pets
Lily’s Kitchen Advent Calendar for Dogs
Lily’s Kitchen has stocked its snowy little treat shop with baked biscuits for the family member most likely to investigate every present under the tree. With peanut butter and banana among the flavours, even a respectable sit-and-stay might become rather enthusiastic.
Suitable from four months old.
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AT A GLANCE
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Best for
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Biscuit-loving dogs who deserve their own Christmas countdown
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The appeal
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Baked treats made with natural ingredients in a festive treat-shop design
£10.50
Our take
Lily’s Kitchen earns our top spot by turning the daily biscuit into a Christmas ritual your dog can join in with, ideally after a suitably frosty walk. The crunchy baked treats offer something for peanut-butter enthusiasts, while the illustrated shopfront looks charming alongside the family’s calendars. Expect the sound of a little cardboard door opening to become considerably more interesting than your attempts to sing carols.
What’s inside?
The selection includes Breaktime Biscuits with peanut butter and banana, plus Bedtime Biscuits made with chamomile and passion flower. Oats and rye flour feature in both recipes, with honey and yoghurt powder among the Bedtime Biscuit ingredients.
Also Worth the Countdown
Lily’s Kitchen
Advent Calendar for Cats (£8.50)
Turkey-filled bites with crunchy shells and soft centres make this a tempting countdown for the cat who considers the Christmas tree their personal climbing installation. A daily treat might earn you a purr, though permission to wear the festive collar remains unlikely. Explore Lily’s Kitchen.
Pooch & Mutt
Gingerbread Advent Calendar (£8.99)
Soft, chicken-based treats meet gingerbread flavour in a countdown made especially for dogs. A lovely way to include your four-legged companion in the festive biscuit ritual while you enjoy your own gingerbread with a cup of tea. Explore Pooch & Mutt
Best Stationery Advent Calendars
Papier Keepsake Box Stationery Advent Calendar
Papier has filled its keepsake drawers with the sort of stationery that makes even writing the Christmas shopping list feel like a treat. Expect beautiful notebooks, pens and thoughtful little accessories for anyone who considers a freshly opened journal an occasion in itself.
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AT A GLANCE
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Best for
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Notebook collectors, journal keepers and devoted list makers
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The appeal
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Stationery favourites and exclusive designs, individually boxed inside reusable drawers
£145
Our take
Papier earns our top spot for a selection that understands the particular pleasure of a good pen and a pristine notebook, with enough variety to keep each reveal interesting. The recipe journal is ready for treasured Christmas bakes, the notelets give your thank-you messages somewhere lovely to land, and the gratitude journal invites a quiet moment amid the festivities. Once the last box is unwrapped, the drawers can keep your growing collection organised, although we can’t promise they’ll cure your weakness for another notebook.
What’s inside?
Rollerball pens, a fineliner and a highlighter join notebooks, a recipe journal, sticky tabs and a fabric pen pouch. There are also notelets and envelopes, a wax set, a brass “Pause” bookmark and a gratitude journal, with a puzzle and poker set adding a little Christmas downtime.
Also Worth the Countdown
Martha Brook
24 Days of Stationery Advent Calendar (£120)
Cult Pens
Stationery Advent Calendar
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