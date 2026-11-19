Best Coffee & Tea Advent Calendars Brew yourself a merry little Christmas

THE SPECIALITY COFFEE PICK Pact Coffee 25-Day Advent Calendar Pact puts a different speciality coffee on the breakfast table each morning, from mellow roasts with chocolate praline notes to brighter cups with a hint of blackcurrant. Perfect for the early shift at the North Pole. AT A GLANCE Best for Coffee drinkers who like to brew at home and try something new The appeal Handpicked speciality coffees in your choice of whole bean or ground Typical price £39.95 Pact Coffee Last checked 17th November 2026

Our take

Pact is our coffee pick because its team has handpicked 25 speciality coffees from six countries, including rare limited editions, small-lot releases and a secret coffee to discover along the way. Turn dark winter December mornings into your favourite time of the day. The fun is finding which cup you’d go back for, whether it’s a mellow brew with a warm mince pie or something brighter to get you out the door for Christmas shopping. Each coffee comes with a tasting card so you can get to know the grower and find a favourite worth ordering again, while the choice of whole bean or ground means you can keep your usual brewing ritual right through to Christmas morning.

What’s inside?

Behind the doors are 25 individually sealed 18g sachets, each portioned for one cup and available in your choice of whole bean or ground, with a tasting card introducing the coffee’s origin, grower and flavour notes; from chocolate praline to bright blackcurrant. The line-up spans light, medium and dark roasts from six countries, with ten microlots, three rare limited editions and a secret coffee, plus discoveries like a honeyed Congolese coffee with stone-fruit notes and a Brazilian Cup of Excellence runner-up with a treacle-sweet, chocolatey finish.

Also Worth the Countdown

Two more reasons to put the kettle on.

FOR THE MATCHA CURIOUS Bird & Blend

Matcha Tea Advent Calendar (£55)

Bird & Blend mixes familiar favourites with limited-edition matcha flavours and throws in a roasted hojicha blend for a change of pace. There’s enough in each day’s portion to make two cups, should you feel unusually generous before breakfast. Explore Bird & Blend FOR THE TEA BREAK TRADITIONALIST Twinings

24 Days of Festive Warmth Advent Calendar (£9.99)

A different tea or infusion waits behind each door, with blends such as Spiced Apple and Orange Blossom in the mix. Ideal for the person who believes most December tasks can wait until they’ve finished their tea. Explore Twinings

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