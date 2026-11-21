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My favourite part of decorating for Christmas is seeing familiar rooms take on a little festive magic. A hallway becomes a twinkling welcome home, a window glows against the dark December sky, and even the downstairs loo gets its moment to shine. These are the details that make me want to put the kettle on, find the Christmas biscuits and stay in for the evening.



When I’m styling a home for December, I look beyond the tree. I think about where we gather, which corners could use some warmth and how to carry a few favourite colours from room to room. Greenery, warm white lights and beautiful ribbon do a remarkable amount of the work.



My starting point is to choose a ribbon colour, a metallic finish and a consistent shade of light. Here, burgundy velvet, warm gold and soft white lights connect each space beautifully. You can recreate the feeling with decorations you already own, adding a few thoughtful touches wherever your home needs some Christmas cheer.

Create a Magical Christmas Entrance with Overhead Garlands I love an entrance that makes guests pause the moment they step inside. Overhead greenery, glowing stars and hanging ornaments turn this hallway into an elegant Christmas grotto, with burgundy velvet and touches of gold giving it a sophisticated finish.



In a narrow hallway, I’d decorate above eye level to create that wonderfully immersive feeling while keeping the floor clear.



Start with a garland around a doorway, then build outwards with paper stars, lightweight baubles and ribbon. Repeating the same colours helps even a generous display feel beautifully coordinated.



My tip is to check the view from the front door as you go. That first glimpse should feel magical. I’d use LED lanterns overhead, secure everything firmly and leave plenty of headroom. What a welcome for guests arriving out of the December cold.

Overhead garlands and glowing stars create a magical welcome without taking up floor space.

Style a Christmas Tray for Your Kitchen or Coffee Table

A decorative tray is one of my favourite starting points for Christmas styling. It gives a collection of smaller pieces a clear boundary, so they read as one arrangement. It also means I can move the whole display when the kitchen island is needed for pastry rolling or the coffee table becomes the setting for a fiercely competitive Christmas quiz.



In the kitchen, I’d take inspiration from the brass-toned tray: a generous arrangement of winter foliage, a cheerful Father Christmas and a glossy green tree. The burgundy bow is the detail I’d definitely borrow. Tying velvet ribbon around an everyday vase makes it feel dressed for the occasion, and the soft fabric looks beautiful against textured pottery.



For the living room, I’d choose a wooden tray and build a more intimate scene with glass trees, baubles and a golden reindeer.



My tip is to position the tallest piece towards the back, then bring smaller ornaments forward so nothing disappears from view. I’d tuck a few lights into the greenery and use an LED candle for the glow. It’s a little festive world to enjoy from the sofa.



I always leave a little space around the edge of the tray so the arrangement is easy to lift. On a coffee table, check the display from both sides and keep taller stems out of the main view between seats.

A velvet bow, winter foliage and favourite ornaments turn a kitchen tray into a festive centrepiece. Group glass trees, baubles and a golden reindeer on a wooden tray, varying their heights for depth.

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Give Your Bathroom Mirror a Festive Makeover I love bringing Christmas into unexpected corners, and the bathroom mirror is a lovely place to surprise guests. A glowing garland and a generous velvet bow turn an everyday space into somewhere that feels wonderfully festive.



I’d repeat the greenery, ribbon colour and warm white lights used elsewhere to keep the Christmas theme flowing throughout the house. Follow the mirror’s shape, letting a few branches trail loosely, and tuck in berries and pine cones for texture. The reflection adds even more sparkle.



Finish with a small vase of red flowers, keeping the basin clear. Secure the garland independently of the mirror and choose lights suitable for use in the bathroom. It’s the kind of unexpected detail that makes guests stop and say, “Oh, wow!” Frame a mirror with greenery and repeat your Christmas ribbon colour to connect the rooms.

Bring a Little Christmas Magic to the Downstairs Loo I love decorating a downstairs loo because a few thoughtful additions can completely change the atmosphere. Here, the miniature tree, glowing house and illuminated window star make a small room feel wonderfully welcoming. The red berries bring just enough festive colour, while the greenery looks lovely against the muted panelling.



My approach would be to concentrate the decorations on the shelf and windowsill, keeping the basin clear. I’d place the little tree at one end, balance it with taller berry stems at the other and let a short garland connect the arrangement. Those different heights make the display feel generous without filling every inch.



For the finishing touch, I’d use battery-operated candles and lights suitable for the location. That gentle glow is what makes this room feel like a little Christmas hideaway. A miniature tree and glowing ceramic house bring Christmas cheer to a small shelf.

Give Your Sideboard Its Christmas Moment I often treat a sideboard as an alternative mantelpiece. It’s the perfect place to create a festive focal point, particularly in a room without a fireplace, and there’s no need to pack away everything that usually lives there.



I like to keep the usual lamp and artwork in place, then arrange the Christmas decorations around them. Here, the tall berry stems balance the lamp beautifully, while the little house and golden deer fill the space between.



My advice is to leave pockets of space rather than making the garland equally full from end to end. That lets the wood show through and gives each decoration its own moment.



I’d finish with warm white lights tucked into the foliage for a soft evening glow that makes the whole room feel ready for Christmas.

Arrange greenery around your usual lamp and accessories for an easy seasonal makeover.

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Dress Your Staircase in Greenery and Velvet Bows A staircase garland is one of my favourite ways to carry Christmas through a home. It leads the eye upwards and makes the hallway feel decorated as a whole, rather than leaving all the festivities behind the living-room door.



For this look, I’d start with a simple garland and add extra foliage wherever it needs more fullness. Mixing branch shapes gives it a more natural appearance, while pine cones add depth. Then I’d weave the lights through the greenery, bringing a few towards the front so their glow doesn’t get lost.



For me, the generous velvet bows bring the whole staircase together. I’d space them along the garland and let their tails fall against the spindles, fastening everything below the handrail to leave a clear grip. Attach greenery and velvet bows below the handrail, keeping the grip and steps clear.

Make Your Windows Twinkle with Christmas Stars

I always think windows deserve more attention at Christmas. They’re a chance to create something lovely for the people inside and a welcoming sparkle for anyone passing by. These hanging stars show just how effective a simple light display can be, looking delicate against the daytime view and wonderfully cosy after dark.



I’d choose warm white lights and hang the stars at varied lengths to give the arrangement a gentle rhythm. Before fixing the lights in place, I check that the window still opens and the blind moves freely. I also position the switch or battery pack somewhere easy to reach, so switching on the Christmas sparkle stays a pleasure. It’s a particularly good idea in a smaller room because the decoration takes up no floor space.



My advice is to keep the windowsill simple. I’d use a plant, a little house lantern and a golden votive holder, leaving some space between them. With this much sparkle above, the sill only needs a few supporting details, and perhaps an armchair nearby for enjoying the view with a hot chocolate.

Delicate hanging stars add festive sparkle while leaving the garden view open. Warm white star lights reflect in the glass for an extra layer of evening sparkle.

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Create a Christmas Treat Basket Guests Can Help Themselves To I’m a firm believer that the best festive displays invite people to enjoy them, and a basket full of Christmas treats does exactly that. The glass jars, patterned tins and ribbon-tied bags bring colour and texture to the table before anyone has even chosen a biscuit.



I’d line a sturdy wicker basket with tartan fabric, then arrange the taller jars at the back and smaller containers towards the front. Clear jars are especially useful here: candy canes, gingerbread people and star-shaped biscuits become part of the decoration. A generous velvet bow on the basket pulls the whole arrangement together.



My tip is to keep it easy to use. I’d leave enough room to lift each jar out, keep the food sealed and tuck any decorative greenery outside the containers. Set it near the kettle or coffee station and you’ve created a cheerful little Christmas ritual: choose a mug, pick a treat and make time for a cosy catch-up.

Place taller jars at the back and smaller treats in front so guests can easily choose a favourite.