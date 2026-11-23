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December has a habit of filling the diary before you’ve even found the Christmas decorations. There are presents to deliver, markets to explore, festive lunches to dress for and parties that call for a little sparkle. Then come those lovely evenings when the only plan is wrapping gifts beside the tree.



My favourite Christmas outfits make getting dressed feel like part of the celebration. A velvet bow, a richly coloured knit or a skirt that catches the fairy lights can make familiar wardrobe favourites feel special. I also look for pieces I can wear in different combinations throughout the month, especially when the invitations start arriving.



From cosy Christmas jumpers to velvet trousers and shimmering sequins, these are the looks I’d turn to for a beautifully dressed December.

1. A Christmas Jumper and Sparkly Jeans for Festive Errands A Christmas jumper deserves more than one outing, especially when it’s this cheerful. I love the combination of a red teddy bear knit and embellished jeans for dropping off presents, meeting friends for coffee or joining in with Christmas Jumper Day. The sparkle in the denim gives an everyday outfit a festive lift.



The relaxed jeans balance the chunky jumper, while brown buckled shoes and a small shoulder bag keep everything casual. A red hairband picks up the colour of the knit, bringing the look together without needing much jewellery.



My tip is to tuck a little of the jumper into the front of the jeans so the waistband remains visible. Check that the hems clear the pavement, then add a warm coat before heading out with your Christmas deliveries. Give a cheerful Christmas jumper an extra festive touch with embellished jeans and a matching hairband.

2. A Chunky Roll Neck and Black Mini for Festive Brunch For a Christmas brunch or an afternoon catching up over coffee, I’d reach for an oversized oatmeal roll neck, a black mini and knee high boots. The generous knit brings the cosy factor, while the shorter hemline gives the outfit a neat, dressed finish.



What makes this combination work is the difference in proportions. I like to tuck just the front of the jumper into the waistband, leaving the sides loose so it keeps its relaxed shape.



Black tights, boots and a shoulder bag connect the rest of the outfit, allowing the knit’s texture to stand out. Gold hoops are a lovely finishing touch. For colder days, choose thicker tights and add a long coat in cream, camel or black. Balance an oversized roll neck with a neat black mini, then connect the look with matching tights and boots.

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3. A Red Jumper and Black Boots for Christmas Pub Drinks When the invitation is festive drinks rather than a formal party, a red jumper and black mini are a lovely place to start. I like how this look makes an occasion of meeting at your favourite pub, with plenty of Christmas colour and very little complicated styling.



The roomy jumper softens the shorter hemline, while black tights and knee high boots give the outfit a coordinated finish. A red hairband carries the colour upwards, and a small gold pendant adds a little shine against the knit.



I’d choose boots with a heel I could comfortably stand in for a few hours. Keep the jumper loosely tucked at the front and add a small shoulder bag, leaving your hands free for a drink and the inevitable exchange of Christmas presents. A red jumper and matching hairband bring Christmas colour to a simple black mini and boots.

4. Burgundy and Cream for Christmas Afternoon Tea Burgundy and cream are one of my favourite festive combinations. The deep red jumper brings warmth, while the pale mini and matching boots make the outfit feel bright and ready for an afternoon out. I’d wear this for Christmas afternoon tea, a festive lunch or a December birthday celebration.



The gold buttons on the wrap front mini do much of the accessorising. A delicate pendant, small hoops and a cream bag are enough to complete the look.



My styling tip is to tuck the jumper slightly off centre so the button detail stays visible. If you prefer more coverage, add tights close to your skin tone or recreate the colour combination with a cream midi skirt. The rich knit and pale accessories will still give you that lovely festive contrast. Let gold buttons show beneath a loosely tucked burgundy knit, with cream boots and a matching bag.

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5. A Cosy Knit and Denim Mini for Christmas Market Browsing

A patterned Christmas jumper, denim mini and chunky boots make a cheerful starting point for an afternoon browsing market stalls. I love the burgundy, navy and cream in this knit, especially with a little cream sock showing above the black boots.



For a second take on the idea, try a burgundy zip neck jumper over a simple cream top, paired with a patterned denim mini. The brown belt, tall boots and roomy tote give this version a different finish. I particularly like how the gold buckle adds a focal point at the waist.



A little tuck at the front keeps either jumper from hiding the skirt completely. For outdoor wear, add warm tights, a substantial coat and a scarf, and choose boots suited to the ground and weather. That leaves you free to concentrate on the important decisions, such as which stall has the best hot chocolate.

A patterned knit and denim mini make a cheerful base for Christmas market dressing. Add a warm coat for outdoors. Try a burgundy zip neck knit with brown accessories for a second take on the Christmas market outfit.

6. A Red Knitted Dress and Velvet Bow for Christmas Eve at Home This is the sort of outfit I love for Christmas Eve when the plans involve wrapping presents, putting a film on and checking whether there are any mince pies left. A red cable knit dress feels special, while the soft texture keeps it firmly in cosy territory.



The cream cable socks add another layer of texture, and their tiny red bows echo the velvet ribbon in the hair. Those repeated details make the look feel thoughtfully put together with very little effort.



I’d keep the jewellery delicate and add slippers for moving around the house. If you prefer more coverage, wear the dress with leggings or swap the long socks for tights. The knitted dress and hair bow are the heart of the outfit, so make the rest comfortable for your own Christmas Eve traditions. Repeat the velvet bow detail in your hair and socks to give a cosy knitted dress a festive finish.

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7. A Tartan Mini and Burgundy Tights for a Casual Office Christmas Lunch For a workplace with a relaxed dress code, I like bringing Christmas colour into familiar separates. A dark green roll neck and tartan mini look neatly put together, while burgundy tights give the outfit an extra festive detail.



The clever part is choosing tights that pick up a colour already in the tartan. Here, the matching burgundy bag reinforces that connection, and black loafers provide a practical finish. Small gold hoops are plenty when the skirt supplies this much pattern.



Choose a hemline that suits your workplace and feels comfortable when you sit down. A longer tartan skirt or checked trousers would work with the same top and accessories. It’s a lovely way to join in with the festivities before heading out for lunch with colleagues. Pick up a colour from your tartan with matching tights and a bag for a coordinated festive look.

8. A Tartan Dress and Burgundy Boots for Christmas Day If I wanted an outfit that instantly said Christmas, this tartan dress would be high on my list. The green and red checks, puff sleeves and generous burgundy bow bring plenty of festive charm, making it a lovely choice for Christmas Day lunch or a family gathering.



I’d let the bow remain the main detail and keep jewellery simple. Burgundy boots and a matching bag draw out the red in the tartan, giving the outfit a coordinated finish without introducing another pattern.



For Christmas Day, I always consider how an outfit will feel sitting at the table and settling onto the sofa afterwards. Choose a comfortable fit and swap heeled boots for flats if that suits your plans. Add warm tights and a coat if you’re heading out between celebrations. Draw out the burgundy in a tartan dress with matching boots and a bag, letting the bow take centre stage.

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9. Velvet Trousers and a Satin Blouse for the Office Christmas Party Burgundy velvet trousers and a cream satin blouse are a beautiful combination for an office Christmas party. I love the way the fabrics catch the light differently, with the soft sheen of the blouse balancing the deeper texture of the velvet.



The wide leg shape gives the trousers a lovely drape, while a tucked blouse keeps the waistband visible. Matching burgundy pointed shoes complete the look, and gold hoops and a fine bracelet add just enough shine.



My tip is to try the trousers on with your chosen shoes before the evening. The hem should fall neatly without dragging, particularly if you’re switching between heels and flats. Leave the blouse slightly relaxed above the waistband so it sits comfortably when you move. It feels special enough for the party, with separates you can wear again throughout winter. Pair the soft sheen of a cream blouse with rich burgundy velvet, checking the trouser length with your chosen shoes.

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10. Burgundy Layers for an Evening Under the Christmas Lights When the coat will be staying on for much of the evening, I like to make it part of the outfit from the beginning. This burgundy combination is a lovely example, pairing a long coat with a roll neck, checked mini and tall boots in similar shades.



The mix of textures stops the matching colours from feeling flat. The fine knit, patterned mini, quilted bag and coat each bring something different, while gold buttons and a chain strap add little points of light.



I’d wear this for Christmas window shopping followed by dinner or drinks somewhere warm. Choose a coat that fastens comfortably over your jumper, so the outfit feels as good wrapped up as it does indoors. For longer outings, choose warmer tights and comfortable boots. The rich colour will still look wonderfully festive beneath the Christmas lights. Make your coat part of the outfit with burgundy layers, mixed textures and touches of gold.

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11. A Sequinned Midi Skirt for Christmas Dinner Dates For a festive dinner date or an evening with friends, I love a sequinned midi skirt paired with a simple black roll neck. The burgundy sparkle brings the celebration, while the fitted knit gives the eye somewhere to rest.



Silver pointed shoes and statement earrings add a brighter finish, with a black clutch connecting back to the top. I’d keep the neckline free of a necklace so the earrings and sequins have room to shine.



The trick is to check how the skirt moves when you walk and sit, particularly around the front split. Choose a waistband that feels comfortable through dinner and shoes you’ll enjoy wearing all evening. Finish with a long black coat, then let the sequins catch the candlelight when you arrive. Balance a sparkling midi skirt with a simple black knit, then finish with silver shoes and statement earrings.