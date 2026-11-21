Christmas YouTubers You’ll Want to Watch All December
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There’s something about watching someone decorate their Christmas tree that makes you want to fetch your own baubles. Add a festive shopping trip, an advent calendar unboxing and a kitchen full of Christmas treats, and suddenly a dark November evening feels like the beginning of something lovely.
Whether you’re here for cosy Vlogmas videos, clever decorating ideas or the Christmas morning hauls, these are the channels to add to your winter watchlist. Put the kettle on, find a blanket and settle in. Your next “just one more video” evening starts here.
Find your Festive Watch
For Getting into the Christmas Spirit
Cherry Wallis
Your Christmas Countdown Starts in November
If you’re ready for Christmas before December arrives, Cherry Wallis is excellent company. Her November advent calendar series opens the doors early, with daily unboxings that turn choosing a calendar into a festive event of its own. Beauty treats, foodie discoveries and more unusual countdowns give you plenty to explore.
The appeal is getting a proper look beyond the beautiful packaging. You can see what’s inside, decide whether the contents suit you and enjoy the anticipation before committing to your own December countdown. Consider this your invitation to start Christmas a little early. Just remember that these videos come with spoilers.
Hannah Ricketts
Christmas Window Shopping in London
London’s department stores know how to put on a Christmas show, and Hannah Ricketts takes you along for the occasion. Her festive visits to Selfridges and Harrods offer a generous helping of elaborate decorations, tempting displays and wonderfully indulgent browsing.
This is the channel to put on when you fancy a Christmas shopping trip but would quite like to keep your slippers on. There’s something lovely about exploring beautifully dressed stores without navigating the crowds, carrying shopping bags or checking the time of the last train home.
Kate Murnane
Inspiration for Your Own Christmas Preparations
Kate Murnane is a lovely choice when watching festive videos makes you want to get your own home ready. Her Christmas decorating and shopping content, including a Homesense haul, offers ideas to take into your own seasonal preparations.
Put a decorating video on while sorting through your ornament boxes or making a list of the little finishing touches you’d like to add. The pleasure is in seeing those individual finds come together and imagining how you could create a similarly welcoming feeling at home.
Lisa Burningham
Christmas Décor That Looks Beautiful on a Budget
Lisa Burningham is the one to watch when your Christmas decorating ambitions are considerably bigger than your budget. An interior designer with a focus on accessible home styling, she shares DIY tutorials alongside festive projects, designer inspired decorations and thrifted transformations.
Her videos encourage you to look at ordinary pieces with fresh eyes. That secondhand find or plain ornament might have far more potential than you thought. If your ideal December afternoon involves ribbon, craft supplies and making something beautiful for your home, make room for Lisa on your watchlist.
For That Classic Vlogmas Feeling
Zoe Sugg
The Queen of a Cosy Christmas Rewatch
For classic Vlogmas comfort, Zoe Sugg deserves a place on the list. Also known as Zoella, she has a festive archive filled with Christmas preparations, family moments and the anticipation of the big day. Her Christmas Eve finale is a lovely place to begin, with family games and Secret Santa bringing the celebrations together.
The appeal is spending time in the build up itself. The shopping, decorating and evenings at home become something to look forward to, rather than a list of jobs to finish. Start with a previous Vlogmas series and enjoy it at your own pace. There’s no rule that says Christmas comfort watching has to be brand new.
Josie
A Cosy Christmas in the Cotswolds
If your dream festive season involves countryside outings, beautifully decorated interiors and browsing a Christmas farm shop, Josie belongs on your screen. Her seasonal videos bring together Christmas shopping, festive home updates and decorating in the Cotswolds, with plenty of inspiration for making December feel special.
There’s plenty here for viewers who enjoy the preparations as much as the celebrations. Settle in for a longer vlog, gather ideas for your own home and enjoy a little countryside Christmas escapism. Her festive house tours are particularly good company for an afternoon with a hot drink and a pile of presents waiting to be wrapped.
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For Families Who Make Christmas a Big Occasion
The Prince Family
Christmas Morning Excitement
If you love the excitement of opening presents, explore The Prince Family’s Christmas videos. Their festive catalogue includes Christmas preparations and present unboxings, making this a choice for viewers who enjoy seeing the celebrations unfold.
This is the part of the watchlist for big reactions and Christmas morning energy. Save it for when you want something lively, celebratory and full of anticipation about what’s beneath the wrapping paper. Their Christmas morning videos keep that present opening feeling going long after your own living room has been tidied.
Not Enough Nelsons
Christmas on a Grand Scale
Not Enough Nelsons brings a very busy household to the festive season. Their Christmas videos include large family celebrations, sibling gift exchanges and Christmas morning uploads, with plenty happening along the way.
If you enjoy seeing how other families celebrate, this channel offers Christmas with the volume turned up. The gift exchanges are a lovely place to begin, capturing the anticipation of choosing something for someone and waiting for their reaction. Make room on your watchlist for a generous helping of festive excitement.
For the Christmas Hauls
Isabella Grace
Keep the Present Opening Going
For anyone who thinks Christmas haul season deserves its own place in the festive calendar, Isabella Grace is worth adding to the list. Her “What I Got for Christmas” videos are a natural next watch once your own presents have been opened and you’re ready to settle down again.
There’s a simple pleasure in seeing what someone was excited to unwrap. Watch for the gift ideas, enjoy the chat and perhaps keep a little note of anything that would suit a future birthday list. It’s easy festive viewing for those lovely afternoons when there’s nowhere you need to be.
Kaci-Jay
Christmas Hauls for Your Boxing Day Watchlist
Kaci-Jay is another pick for viewers who look forward to the Christmas hauls. Her “What I Got for Christmas” videos give you something festive to queue up once Christmas Day itself has quietened down.
This is easy watching for that lovely stretch between Christmas and New Year, when you’ve lost track of the date and lunch might involve another selection from the biscuit tin. Get comfortable, enjoy seeing her favourite surprises and let the present opening continue.
Harlow Luna White
Christmas Gifts and Festive Pony Adventures
Harlow Luna White brings an equestrian angle to the Christmas watchlist. Her Christmas Day videos combine the excitement of opening gifts with time spent with the ponies, making them a lovely choice for viewers whose festive plans would always include a trip to the stable yard.
Her Christmas celebrations have even included a Christmas Day hack with Popcorn and Rolo. Watch for the gifts and stay for the pony adventures. After all, why should the Christmas excitement stop at the back door?
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Two Extra Channels for a Cosy Christmas Evening
Holiday Movie Central
Settle in for a Festive Romance
Sometimes the perfect follow up to a Christmas vlog is a film involving a homecoming, a festive misunderstanding and a romance you can see coming from the opening scene. Holiday Movie Central offers free, full length holiday films, including Christmas romances and seasonal family stories.
Choose from the titles available in your region, fetch a blanket and make an evening of it. The Christmas Sitters is one place to start, with an unexpected babysitting arrangement setting up a festive romance. It’s a lovely option when you want a complete Christmas story to disappear into while the lights twinkle beside the television.
Coffee Shop Relax
Give Your Evening a Christmas Soundtrack
Coffee Shop Relax is for the moments when you want festive atmosphere while getting on with something else. Its winter and Christmas videos pair relaxing jazz with snowy café and village scenes, creating a cosy background for your evening.
Put it on while writing cards, arranging decorations or tackling the wrapping pile. With a Christmas coffee shop glowing on the screen and a warm drink beside you, even finding the end of the sticky tape feels slightly more enjoyable.
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