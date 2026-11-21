For Getting into the Christmas Spirit If you’re ready for Christmas before the first advent door opens, start here. From sparkling London shopping trips to festive decorating ideas, these creators make the preparations feel like part of the celebration.

Cherry Wallis

Your Christmas Countdown Starts in November

If you’re ready for Christmas before December arrives, Cherry Wallis is excellent company. Her November advent calendar series opens the doors early, with daily unboxings that turn choosing a calendar into a festive event of its own. Beauty treats, foodie discoveries and more unusual countdowns give you plenty to explore.



The appeal is getting a proper look beyond the beautiful packaging. You can see what’s inside, decide whether the contents suit you and enjoy the anticipation before committing to your own December countdown. Consider this your invitation to start Christmas a little early. Just remember that these videos come with spoilers.

Hannah Ricketts

Christmas Window Shopping in London

London’s department stores know how to put on a Christmas show, and Hannah Ricketts takes you along for the occasion. Her festive visits to Selfridges and Harrods offer a generous helping of elaborate decorations, tempting displays and wonderfully indulgent browsing.



This is the channel to put on when you fancy a Christmas shopping trip but would quite like to keep your slippers on. There’s something lovely about exploring beautifully dressed stores without navigating the crowds, carrying shopping bags or checking the time of the last train home.

Kate Murnane

Inspiration for Your Own Christmas Preparations

Kate Murnane is a lovely choice when watching festive videos makes you want to get your own home ready. Her Christmas decorating and shopping content, including a Homesense haul, offers ideas to take into your own seasonal preparations.



Put a decorating video on while sorting through your ornament boxes or making a list of the little finishing touches you’d like to add. The pleasure is in seeing those individual finds come together and imagining how you could create a similarly welcoming feeling at home.

Lisa Burningham

Christmas Décor That Looks Beautiful on a Budget

Lisa Burningham is the one to watch when your Christmas decorating ambitions are considerably bigger than your budget. An interior designer with a focus on accessible home styling, she shares DIY tutorials alongside festive projects, designer inspired decorations and thrifted transformations.



Her videos encourage you to look at ordinary pieces with fresh eyes. That secondhand find or plain ornament might have far more potential than you thought. If your ideal December afternoon involves ribbon, craft supplies and making something beautiful for your home, make room for Lisa on your watchlist.

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