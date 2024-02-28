Best Love Island Seasons, Ranked! (Updated 2024)

Editorial Note: We may earn a small commission from partner links. This does not affect our opinions or content quality. Learn more.

Caution: This article contains spoilers for all seasons of Love Island (U.K.).

Since its debut in 2015, Love Island (U.K.) has solidified its place as a reality TV phenomenon. Single individuals from across the U.K. gather in a tropical villa to compete for love over eight weeks, facing challenges, recouplings, and unexpected twists. The winning couple, chosen by viewers’ votes, walks away with a £50,000 cash prize. With unique British slang and plenty of drama like “grafting,” “cracking on,” and getting “pied,” each season delivers unforgettable moments that rival shows like Bachelor In Paradise strive to replicate. From intense brawls to passionate makeouts and heartbreaking breakups, Love Island offers it all in nine captivating seasons. Whether you’re new to the show or looking for a refresher, dive into this ultimate guide ranking every season based on romantic highs, fan-favorite islanders, and memorable dramas.

1. Season 5 (2019)

If you’re seeking the ultimate blend of laughter, drama, and love in a TV series, Season 5 of Love Island is unparalleled. This season showcases some of the most iconic duos in Love Island history, such as the unexpected pairing of ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard and Irish bombshell Maura Higgins. The explosive breakup between Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames also stands out, along with the captivating romance between influencer Molly Mae and boxer Tommy Fury (brother of Tyson Fury), who clinched second place but have remained together ever since. They welcomed their first child in, Bambi, in February 2023! Additionally, fan-favorite Amber Gill embarked on a compelling journey to win over Michael Griffiths’ heart before ultimately finding love with Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea and emerging victorious. Although Gill and O’Shea later parted ways, Season 5 remains an absolute must-watch for any Love Island enthusiast. Keywords: best seasons island series great good episode top episodes molly dating ranking islander watch tv contestants winners show memorable favourite famous captivating villa one drama ranked Higgins summer fans stars beachside ITV entertainment relationship heart loving worth reality.

2. Season 2 (2016)

Love Island UK Season 2 was a game-changer, delivering a more intense and captivating experience than ever before. The cast brought realness to the villa without chasing fame or followers. Drama and controversy kept fans hooked as tensions ran high between contestants like Kady McDermott, Scott Thomas, Terry Walsh, Emma-Jane Woodhams, Zara Holland, and Alex Bowen. But amidst the chaos, love stories blossomed: Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are happily married with kids; Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen made history by tying the knot. Season 2 is a fan favorite for its mix of drama, romance, and unforgettable moments that define Love Island greatness.

3. Season 8 (2022)

Season 8 of Love Island was a breath of fresh air, arriving at a time when fans were questioning if the series had reached its peak. The captivating storyline and witty banter between Turkish actress Ekin Su Cülcüloğlu and the charming “Italian Stallion” Davide Sanclimenti took viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as their relationship evolved from lovers to enemies and back to lovers again. This dynamic duo went on to clinch the top spot, making their love story one of the most memorable in Love Island history. The season also introduced some new faces that left a lasting impression, such as soccer legend Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma Owen and Tasha Ghouri, who made history as the first deaf contestant to grace the villa. Additionally, Season 2’s notorious villain Collard made a surprising return to redeem himself from his bad boy image. Overall, Season 8 proved that Love Island still has plenty of surprises up its sleeve and continues to deliver top-notch entertainment for fans around the world.

4. Season 4 (2018)

Season 4 of Love Island UK brought a whirlwind of drama and excitement. From Adam Collard’s heart-wrenching antics to the unexpected appearance of Jack Fincham’s ex-girlfriend in the villa, viewers were kept on the edge of their seats. The standout moment came when fan-favorite Essex model Megan Barton Hanson coupled up with Wes Nelson, captivating audiences with their chemistry. Despite facing numerous obstacles, Jack Fincham ultimately emerged victorious alongside Dani Dyer, daughter of renowned actor Danny Dyer. While not the most iconic season, it did feature a memorable blunder from contestant Hayley Hughes who famously asked if Wales was located in Cardiff (the capital city). Overall, Season 4 may not be ranked as one of the top seasons but it definitely had its share of unforgettable moments that kept fans hooked till the end.

5. Season 1 (2015)

Season 1 of Love Island UK may not have had the same level of production as later seasons, but it laid the groundwork for what would become a beloved series. The nostalgic feel of this season, complete with raw emotions and unfiltered moments, is a unique characteristic that only the inaugural season of a reality TV show can offer. Taking place in the picturesque summer setting of Majorca, Spain, five couples embarked on ITV’s first venture into spin-off territory from Celebrity Love Island. While Season 1 may not have featured as many love stories as subsequent seasons, it did deliver an unforgettable finale moment with a truly surprising proposal. This season set the stage for what would evolve into an iconic series loved by fans worldwide.

6. Season 10 (2023)

Love Island series 10 showcased some of the best couples to ever grace the beachside villa. From the captivating love story of Molly Marsh and Zach Noble to the heartwarming connection between Sammy Root and Jess Harding, each episode was filled with drama, laughter, and unforgettable moments. In this memorable season, we witnessed the rise of new islanders like Kady McDermott and Ouzy See, as well as Leah Taylor and Montel Mackenzie. The chemistry between Elom Ahlijah-Wilson and Catherine Agbaje was undeniable as they left hand in hand after a whirlwind romance that had viewers on the edge of their seats.

7. Season 3 (2017)

Season 3 of the beloved series shook things up with the introduction of “Casa Amor,” a fan-favourite twist. Couples were split up and tested with new singles, leading to intense recouplings and an unforgettable bromance between contestants Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay. Camilla Thurlow initially struggled but found love with Jamie Jewitt, leading to a lasting relationship beyond the show. The drama, romance, and unexpected twists of “Casa Amor” kept fans hooked, making Love Island UK a must-watch for reality TV lovers.

8. Season 7 (2021)

Season 7 of Love Island brought viewers a rollercoaster ride of emotions with explosive arguments, heartfelt makeups, and unexpected pairings that kept fans on the edge of their seats. From fan-favorite Chloe Burrows navigating her tumultuous relationship with Toby Aromolaran to fiery Faye Winter clashing with Teddy Soares, this season had it all. The strong bond between Liberty Poole and Kaz Kamwi added a heartwarming touch amidst the drama, while the heartbreaking breakup between Poole and Jake Cornish left viewers in tears. Ultimately, Millie Court and Liam Reardon emerged victorious as the winners of the series after overcoming obstacles like Reardon’s infamous “snog” with another woman during a show twist. Season 7 proved to be an all-encompassing blend of entertainment that captivated audiences from start to finish.

9. Season 6 (2020)

Season 6 of Love Island UK brought a fresh wave of excitement with its debut winter edition, set against the stunning backdrop of Cape Town. The charming Laura Whitmore took the reins as host for the first time, adding her own flair to the beloved series. This season was marked by unforgettable moments that kept fans on the edge of their seats. From the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling to Luke Trotman and Siânnise Fudge’s fairytale-like proposal, viewers were treated to a rollercoaster of emotions. Notable additions like Sophie Piper and Paige Turley added an extra layer of intrigue, bringing their own star power to the villa. Despite facing challenges along the way, Molly Smith and Callum Jones emerged as one of Love Island’s most enduring couples. Their love story continues to captivate audiences even years after their time on the show. Season 6 proved that Love Island is more than just a reality TV series – it’s a journey filled with romance, drama, and unexpected twists that keep viewers coming back for more. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to the world of islanders in search of love, this season is definitely worth watching.

10. Season 9 (2023)

Winter seasons of Love Island, where contestants are whisked away to a breezy Cape Town right after the scorching summer sunsets, often fall short in comparison to other island adventures. Season 9 stands out as one of the more lackluster series, with repetitive and trivial drama that quickly lost its charm—such as contestant Ron Hall shirking his dishwashing duties. However, amidst the mundane moments, viewers were captivated by the arrival of a new host Maya Jama, who brought a fresh wave of excitement to the villa. The season’s highlight came when fan-favorite couple Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan defied all odds and emerged victorious—a historic moment as it marked the first time a Casa Amor participant clinched victory alongside their partner.

Bonus: All Stars Season (2024)

Once you’ve caught up on all Love Island seasons, it is worth watching the All Stars spin-off special, which features some memorable faces from previous seasons. Including Liberty Poole, Georgia Steel, Toby Aromolaran, and many more.

You can watch all re-runs of the show on the ITVX website or via the ITVX app, available for free on both Android and iOS.