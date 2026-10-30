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Best Air Purifiers for UK Homes in 2026, Tried and Tested

ByJennie Beale Updated on

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Your home can look spotless and still have particles floating around that you’d rather not breathe in. Dust, pollen, pet dander and smoke don’t always announce themselves with a smell or disappear when you close a window.

A good air purifier helps capture those airborne particles. The challenge is finding one that cleans your room effectively, runs quietly enough to live with and doesn’t cost a fortune to keep switched on.

These are our picks for cleaner air, with straightforward advice on which one deserves a place in your home.

The best air purifiers at a glance

How we tested

Our Tester Squad spent two months testing air purifiers in their own homes, focusing on what matters when you’re living with one every day: how well it cleans the air, how quickly it works, how loud it gets and what it costs to run.

We assessed air quality and particle reduction alongside noise and power consumption, then factored in electricity and replacement-filter costs. After all, the price on the box is only part of what you’ll spend.

Our recommendations bring those findings together with room size, budget and everyday practicality, helping you choose a purifier that fits your home and explaining the compromises before you buy.
New to air purifiers? Start with the key terms →
Best Overall Performance

CleanAirKits Luggable XL Ultra Quiet 7-Fan

What does this mean?
CleanAirKits Luggable XL

Why We RECOMMEND it

A big-airflow purifier built around seven computer-style fans and two replaceable filter panels. It is our pick for quiet, everyday particle cleaning, provided you are happy to assemble the kit and give its boxy body some floor space.

Scores out of 10

Particle Filtration
9.1
Noise
9.2
Bedroom
8.1
Pets
8.4
Energy
9.3
Tested and scored by our review team. How we score.
Typical price

£299

Clean Air Kits
Last checked 28th October 2026

KEY Features

CADR
681 m³/h
Suggested Room size
≈57m²
Yearly Running Costs
£23.55
Noise Levels
39 dB(A)

PROS

  • It combines substantial published cleaning capacity with low power consumption.
  • Separate fans and filter panels make individual parts replaceable.
  • Our testers were impressed with its super quiet operation at home.

CONS

  • The DIY kit needs assembling before its first use.
  • Its bulky, functional shape will not suit every living room.
  • The standard filter panels do not provide dedicated gas or odour filtration.

Our Take

The Luggable XL takes our best-overall spot because it gets the everyday experience right. Quiet operation was a highlight of our home testing, and a big reason our testers liked living with it.

If your dining table doubles as your desk, or you spend evenings reading in the living room, that matters. Its substantial particle-cleaning capacity is appealing, but being comfortable to keep it running is what makes that capacity useful.

Getting started took a little more patience. CleanAirKits estimates 20–30 minutes for assembly; it took us about 45, so we’d allow an unhurried hour and clear some table space. The build-it-yourself approach does have a lasting upside: individual fans and standard-size filter panels give you practical replacement options when something needs changing.

We like that repairability. You’ll need to match the fan and filter specifications carefully, but compatible parts can make upkeep cheaper and help you keep the purifier working for longer.

The compromises are mostly easy to spot. It’s a fairly plain box, so give some thought to where it will sit. And its standard filters tackle airborne particles, rather than the gases responsible for many household smells. Keep using the cooker hood when frying and tackle pet smells at their source.

For everyday particle cleaning, though, the Luggable’s combination of capacity, quiet running and replaceable parts makes a convincing case. We’re happy to put in those 45 minutes of assembly for a purifier that’s this easy to live with afterwards.

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BEST FOR LARGE ROOMS

Blueair Blue Signature™ Large

What does this mean?
Blue Signature™ Large

Why We RECOMMEND it

A powerful purifier for a roomy lounge or open-plan living space, with automatic control and a furniture-like design. It is the most natural fit here if you want substantial cleaning capacity without turning the sitting room into a workshop.

Scores out of 10

Particle Filtration
9.0
Noise
7.8
Bedroom
8.2
Pets
8.9
Energy
7.9
Tested and scored by our review team. How we score.
Typical price

£369

Blueair
Last checked 28th October 2026

KEY Features

CADR
765 m³/h
Suggested Room size
≈64m²
Yearly Running Costs
£89.66
Noise Levels
55 dB(A)

PROS

  • High published CADR makes it a sensible choice for a large shared living area.
  • Automatic control and app scheduling reduce day-to-day fiddling.
  • Its fabric exterior and table-like shape are easier to work into a lounge.

CONS

  • A genuine replacement filter adds £59 each time it needs changing.
  • Maximum cleaning power comes with a more noticeable 55dB sound rating.
  • Its 40 × 40cm footprint needs a proper patch of floor.

Our Take

If the sofa, dining table and kitchen all share one space, the Blue Signature Large has a more convincing capacity than a small bedside purifier. Its published smoke CADR works out to roughly 64m² at five equivalent air changes an hour with a 2.4m ceiling. That is a useful planning figure for a large living area; the much bigger one-change-per-hour coverage figure is less helpful for a buying decision.

The styling is part of the attraction. This is an appliance you can plan into a room instead of apologising for. App schedules and automatic control are useful when the household is busy: set a routine around the hours you are actually using the lounge, then check the filter-life reminder rather than trying to remember an installation date.

We would still leave some breathing room in the budget. Replacement filters are a recurring expense, and the quietest setting does not deliver the headline cleaning rate. For a film night, the sensible aim is enough spare capacity to turn the fan down without asking an undersized machine to work miracles. Its size also means choosing its spot before ordering, especially if the only free corner is squeezed between furniture.

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BEST BUDGET

Philips 600i Series AC0650/20

Philips 600i Series AC0650/20

Why We RECOMMEND it

A compact purifier with app scheduling and straightforward particle filtration at an affordable price. It is a sensible first purchase for a small room, with modest electricity use and no complicated controls to learn. 

Scores out of 10

Particle Filtration
4.1
Noise
8.2
Bedroom
7.1
Pets
5.3
Energy
8.1
Tested and scored by our review team. How we score.
Typical price

£99

Philips
Last checked 28th October 2026

KEY Features

CADR
170 m³/h
Suggested Room size
≈14 m²
Yearly Running Costs
£43.75
Noise Levels
49 dB(A)

PROS

  • An affordable entry price that keeps the initial spend manageable.
  • App scheduling is useful for predictable work or bedtime routines.
  • Its maximum published power draw is only 12W.

CONS

  • It has no particle sensor or automatic fan adjustment.
  • Its modest CADR limits how much room it can clean quickly.
  • The standard filter has no activated-carbon layer for gaseous smells.

Our Take

A budget purifier should make a small room easier to live in without creating another expensive subscription. The Philips keeps the decision fairly simple: it is compact, has three speeds and can follow a schedule through the Air+ app. For a spare room that doubles as a study, that means you can arrange cleaning around work hours instead of remembering another switch each morning.

Keep its room size realistic. Its published CADR gives a planning area of roughly 14m² at five changes an hour with a 2.4m ceiling. That is useful for a small bedroom or office, but we would spend more for an open-plan flat. Running a modest purifier harder does not create the spare capacity of a bigger one.

The main omission is automatic response to pollution: this particular AC0650/20 has no air-quality sensor or Auto mode. You choose the speed yourself. Its supplied filter also has no activated carbon, so buy it for airborne particles rather than last night’s frying smells. If your priority is a low initial bill and a small space, it is easier to justify than a premium machine whose extra features you will barely use.

Good small-room value and low wattage earn the energy rating; limited absolute cleaning capacity holds down particle and pet scores across this whole shortlist.

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Best for Bedrooms

Levoit Core 300S

Levoit Core 300S Smart Air Purifier

Why We RECOMMEND it

A small-room purifier with automatic control, app schedules and a lights-off Sleep mode. Its appeal is the bedtime routine: you can run it before turning in, then choose a quieter setting without a bright display beside the bed.

Scores out of 10

Particle Filtration
6.1
Noise
8.2
Bedroom
8.7
Pets
6.9
Energy
6.2
Tested and scored by our review team. How we score.
Typical price

£149.99

Levoit
Last checked 28th October 2026

KEY Features

CADR
258 m³/h
Suggested Room size
≈22 m²
Yearly Running Costs
£73.46
Noise Levels
56 dB(A)

PROS

  • Sleep mode turns off the display for a darker bedroom.
  • App scheduling lets you prepare the room before bedtime.
  • Automatic fan control responds to changes detected by the particle sensor.

CONS

  • Sleep mode does not deliver the maximum advertised CADR.
  • Replacement filters are a significant part of the annual bill.
  • The UK sales page and linked manual give different sound specifications.

Our Take

The feature we like most is the combination of scheduling and a dark display. It is a small thing until you are trying to sleep and a bright air-quality ring becomes the most interesting object in the room. Physical controls remain useful too, especially when your phone is charging on the other side of the bedroom.

The 300S is best treated as a small-bedroom machine. Its published CADR works out to about 22m² at five changes an hour with a 2.4m ceiling, and that is at maximum output. Sleep mode trades cleaning capacity for quiet. For a larger bedroom, buy enough capacity to run comfortably below maximum rather than choosing solely by the lowest decibel number.

The running bill also deserves attention. Levoit suggests changing them every six to eight months, so consumables cost more than the electricity in our example.

We would still choose the 300S over a simpler budget model when automatic control and schedules will get used. Check the rating label and supplied manual when comparing versions: the UK sales page and linked manual give different sound figures.

USEFUL TIP: Schedule a stronger setting before bed, then use a comfortable overnight speed; keep the air inlet clear of curtains and follow the manual’s placement instructions.

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Best Portable

IKEA UPPÅTVIND

IKEA UPPÅTVIND Air Purifier

Why We RECOMMEND it

A small, carry-handled purifier that is easy to move between a desk, a tiny room and a bag for a stay away. An affordable and portable unit, with inexpensive replacement filters, it makes sense for tight budgets and very small spaces; it still needs a mains socket.

Scores out of 10

Particle Filtration
3.1
Noise
6.2
Bedroom
5.7
Pets
4.1
Energy
6.9
Tested and scored by our review team. How we score.
Typical price

£29

IKEA
Last checked 28th October 2026

KEY Features

CADR
95 m³/h
Suggested Room size
≈8 m²
Yearly Running Costs
£11.84
Noise Levels
55 dB(A)

PROS

  • Its handle and slim shape make it easy to carry and position.
  • Replacement filters are affordable.
  • This convenient unit is accessible for students, travellers and occasional use.

CONS

  • Its limited CADR is suited to very small rooms.
  • It needs mains power and cannot run freely on a battery.
  • The highest setting is considerably louder than the lowest.

Our Take

The UPPÅTVIND suits the sort of move where everything has to fit in a student’s car or an overnight bag. Its slim body and handle make it easier to carry than a large cylinder, and it can stand upright or lie flat. If it is going from a little study to a similarly small room at home, that flexibility is useful.

Cheap filters are another welcome detail. An affordable replacement makes it easier to keep up with maintenance, rather than postponing a change because the new filter costs almost as much as the machine. It is a practical little purchase when portability and a low bill matter more than app features.

The limitation is cleaning capacity. IKEA recommends a room of around 7m², and its maximum CADR is small compared with the rest of this list. We would not pack it for a large hotel room. The lowest setting reduces output further, so the quiet option is also the slow option.

There is no battery operation: this is portable in the carry-it-and-plug-it-in sense. For a bigger room on a longer trip, the collapsible 3Pro is the more capable travel option.

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BEST AIR PURIFIER FOR PETS

Coway Airmega 150

Coway Airmega 150

Why We RECOMMEND it

A practical pet-household pick with particle filtration and a washable, slide-out pre-filter. It suits smaller living rooms where keeping on top of fur matters as much as the specification sheet.

Scores out of 10

Particle Filtration
6.2
Noise
8.1
Bedroom
7.7
Pets
8.5
Energy
6.1
Tested and scored by our review team. How we score.
Typical price

£149.99

Coway
Last checked 28th October 2026

KEY Features

CADR
281 m³/h
Suggested Room size
≈23 m²
Yearly Running Costs
£75.54
Noise Levels
52 dB(A)

PROS

  • The sliding washable pre-filter makes regular fur and dust removal easier.
  • Automatic control keeps everyday operation straightforward.
  • The complete filter set includes both particle and carbon filtration.

CONS

  • Its capacity is limited for a large open-plan pet household.
  • A full replacement set costs more than the separately listed pre-filter.
  • It cannot remove hair from furniture or guarantee relief from allergies.

Our Take

Living with a shedding dog or cat means the filter you can easily clean is often the feature you appreciate most. The Airmega 150’s sliding pre-filter can be removed and washed, while the main filter handles finer airborne particles. That is a practical setup for regular upkeep: fewer awkward clips to wrestle with when the rest of the room also needs vacuuming.

This is a recommendation for practical filtration and upkeep, not a promise to stop pet allergies. Its published CADR gives roughly 23m² at five changes an hour with a 2.4m ceiling. Put it where pets and people spend most time, and keep cleaning the bedding and soft furnishings: hair already on the sofa still needs removing.

The price of replacement filters needs care. Coway sells the washable pre-filter separately from the HEPA-and-carbon set, and they are easy to confuse when comparing running costs.

It has automatic control without requiring an app, which suits a busy home. For a very large pet-filled lounge, the Blueair’s extra capacity may be the better fit despite the Coway taking this practical pet-household award.

USEFUL TIP: Check the pre-filter frequently during shedding season, let it dry fully after washing, and never wash the main HEPA or carbon filter.

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BEST HEPA AIR PURIFIER

Shark NeverChange5 HP150UK

Shark NeverChange5 HP150UK

Why We RECOMMEND it

A compact HEPA purifier aimed at people who want less frequent main-filter replacement. Its useful extras are automatic control and accessible mesh pre-filters, although the five-year filter claim comes with specific test conditions.

Scores out of 10

Particle Filtration
4.3
Noise
5.1
Bedroom
5.3
Pets
6.0
Energy
6.2
Tested and scored by our review team. How we score.
Typical price

£229.99

Shark Ninja
Last checked 28th October 2026

KEY Features

CADR
148 m³/h
Suggested Room size
≈12 m²
Yearly Running Costs
£26.98
Noise Levels
54 dB(A)

PROS

  • The main filter is designed for an extended replacement interval under stated conditions.
  • Accessible mesh pre-filters help protect the main HEPA filter.
  • Automatic control adjusts fan speed in response to detected particles.

CONS

  • Its realistic frequent-air-change coverage is much smaller than the 60m² headline.
  • The five-year claim does not promise unchanged performance throughout that period.
  • The optional fragrance cartridge adds a separate consumable cost.

Our Take

The Shark NeverChange5 earns its place as our HEPA pick by making everyday air cleaning feel manageable. Its appeal is the combination of effective particle filtration, automatic controls and a main filter designed to last for years. If you want a purifier for a small bedroom or home office, with fewer replacement filters to remember to buy, there’s plenty to like here.

The HEPA filtration deserves credit. Shark reports 99.97% capture of particles measuring 0.1–0.2 microns under its stated test conditions, while the outer mesh filters intercept larger debris before it reaches the main filter. That percentage describes filtration performance, rather than how much pollution disappears from your room, but it’s a useful foundation for tackling airborne dust, pollen and pet dander.

We particularly like the thought given to bedroom use. You can dim the display or switch its lights off completely while the purifier keeps running, so you don’t have to choose between filtration and a dark room. Brightness and fan speed are separate controls: turning off the lights doesn’t reduce cleaning power. Auto mode adjusts the fan in response to detected particles; if changing fan noise bothers you at night, you can select a steady speed yourself. Lower settings favour quietness, with less cleaning output.

The longer filter life is another meaningful advantage. Shark says the main filter can last up to five years, potentially saving both money and repeat orders. Two months of testing cannot establish that lifespan, and Shark’s longevity test allows cleaning output to fall by 50%, so we’d treat five years as a conditional estimate. The practical upkeep is cleaning the removable mesh filters when prompted, a reasonable trade-off for helping protect the HEPA filter inside.

We’d put it to work in a smaller room: Shark specifies around 12m² for 4.8 air changes an hour at maximum speed. Within that setting, its combination of HEPA filtration, thoughtful lighting controls and potentially infrequent filter changes makes a persuasive case for everyday use.

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The running costs behind the figures

Annual electricity = watts ÷ 1,000 × 8 hours × 365 days × £0.25. Filter budgets spread the cost over the stated replacement interval, including a reserve for the eventual replacement of the filter supplied with the unit; they do not describe cash spent in the first year.

Model

Power

Electricity per year

Filters per year

Total per year

Luggable XL Ultra

14W

£10.22

£40 (pack of 6)*

23.55

Blue Signature Large

42W

£30.66

£59–£78.67

£89.66–£109.33

Philips 600i

12W

£8.76

£34.99

£43.75

Levoit Core 300S

39W

£28.47

£44.99–£59.98

£73.46–£88.45

IKEA UPPÅTVIND

8W

£5.84

£6

£11.84

Coway Airmega 150

35W

£25.55

£49.99

£75.54

Shark HP150UK

26W

£18.98

£8*

£26.98*
* Shark assumes the £39.99 main filter lasts the full five years. For the Luggable XL, we found replacement filters on eBay priced at £40 for a pack of 6. With a suggested replacement interval of 6–12 months, that’s 2 filters per year.

Match the purifier to your room

For a consistent comparison, divide CADR by 12 to estimate floor area at five equivalent air changes per hour with a 2.4m ceiling. This is a planning assumption, not a promise about the air in your home. Higher ceilings and connected spaces need more capacity.

Room floor area

CADR for this planning assumption

10m²

120m³/h

20m²

240m³/h

40m²

480m³/h

60m²

720m³/h

HEPA vs. MERV-13: which is better?

HEPA catches a higher proportion of tiny particles each time air passes through it. But cleaning a whole room also depends on how much air the purifier can move. A well-designed MERV-13 purifier can therefore clean a room faster than a HEPA model with a lower clean air delivery rate.

HEPA

MERV-13

What the name means

High-efficiency particulate air.

Level 13 on the Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value scale.

What it tells you

The filter meets a very high particle-capture standard.

The filter meets minimum capture requirements across three particle-size bands.

Main strength

A very high proportion of particles caught in one pass.

Useful particle filtration with plenty of airflow in a suitable purifier design.
The familiar 99.97% HEPA figure refers to capturing particles measuring 0.3 micrometres under specified test conditions. It does not mean the purifier instantly removes 99.97% of everything floating around your living room.

European H13 HEPA uses a different benchmark: at least 99.95% at the particle size that is hardest for the filter to capture.

MERV-13 is not one fixed percentage. Its minimum average capture requirements are 50% for 0.3–1 micrometre particles, 85% for 1–3 micrometres and 90% for 3–10 micrometres. Individual filters can exceed these requirements.

Why airflow matters

Air keeps circulating through a purifier, giving it repeated opportunities to catch particles. Capturing a smaller proportion of a much larger airflow can still remove plenty of particles overall. CADR combines airflow and filtration efficiency, so it tells you more about room-cleaning capacity than the filter label alone.

Think about watching a film. If you turn the purifier down because it drowns out the dialogue, its cleaning output drops too. Compare performance at a sound level you will actually tolerate, alongside room size and replacement-filter costs. HEPA does not automatically mean noisy or expensive, and MERV-13 does not automatically mean quiet or cheap.

For cooking smells or pet odours, look for a suitable activated-carbon or other gas filter as well. HEPA and MERV-13 describe particle filtration; neither rating guarantees effective removal of gases and smells.

What an air purifier can and cannot do

It can help reduce airborne particles. It cannot lift pet hair from a sofa, fix a damp wall or make indoor smoking safe. Particle filtration and gas filtration are different jobs, and ventilation and dealing with the source still matter.

Professor Cath Noakes at the University of Leeds offers a useful reminder: “Using the extract fan above your hob when cooking is a really effective way of reducing these exposures.” A purifier is an extra tool alongside that everyday habit.

Key terms in plain English

Term

What it means

HEPA

A fine particle filter; the US benchmark commonly quoted is at least 99.97% at 0.3 micrometres under specified test conditions.

MERV 13

A rating for particle capture in different size bands, commonly used for furnace filters; it is not the same classification as HEPA.

EPA11 and EPA12

Efficient particle-filter classes used in some high-airflow designs; do not quietly relabel these as H13 HEPA.

CADR

Clean air delivery rate: the effective amount of particle-free air supplied each hour, usually shown here in m³/h.

ACH

Air changes per hour: the equivalent room volumes of clean air supplied each hour, not perfect cleaning after one air change.

PM2.5

Fine airborne particles no more than 2.5 micrometres across; a PM2.5 meter does not measure every pollutant.

Activated carbon

A material that adsorbs some gases and smells; the type and amount matter.

dB and watts

Decibels describe sound; watts describe power use, which becomes an electricity cost over time.

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