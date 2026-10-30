Best Air Purifiers for UK Homes in 2026, Tried and Tested

BEST AIR PURIFIER FOR PETS Coway Airmega 150

Why We RECOMMEND it A practical pet-household pick with particle filtration and a washable, slide-out pre-filter. It suits smaller living rooms where keeping on top of fur matters as much as the specification sheet. Scores out of 10 Particle Filtration 6.2 Noise 8.1 Bedroom 7.7 Pets 8.5 Energy 6.1 Tested and scored by our review team. How we score . Typical price £149.99 Coway Last checked 28th October 2026

KEY Features

PROS The sliding washable pre-filter makes regular fur and dust removal easier.

Automatic control keeps everyday operation straightforward.

The complete filter set includes both particle and carbon filtration. CONS Its capacity is limited for a large open-plan pet household.

A full replacement set costs more than the separately listed pre-filter.

It cannot remove hair from furniture or guarantee relief from allergies.

Our Take

Living with a shedding dog or cat means the filter you can easily clean is often the feature you appreciate most. The Airmega 150’s sliding pre-filter can be removed and washed, while the main filter handles finer airborne particles. That is a practical setup for regular upkeep: fewer awkward clips to wrestle with when the rest of the room also needs vacuuming.



This is a recommendation for practical filtration and upkeep, not a promise to stop pet allergies. Its published CADR gives roughly 23m² at five changes an hour with a 2.4m ceiling. Put it where pets and people spend most time, and keep cleaning the bedding and soft furnishings: hair already on the sofa still needs removing.



The price of replacement filters needs care. Coway sells the washable pre-filter separately from the HEPA-and-carbon set, and they are easy to confuse when comparing running costs.



It has automatic control without requiring an app, which suits a busy home. For a very large pet-filled lounge, the Blueair’s extra capacity may be the better fit despite the Coway taking this practical pet-household award.

USEFUL TIP: Check the pre-filter frequently during shedding season, let it dry fully after washing, and never wash the main HEPA or carbon filter.

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