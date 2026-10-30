Best Air Purifiers for UK Homes in 2026, Tried and Tested
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Your home can look spotless and still have particles floating around that you’d rather not breathe in. Dust, pollen, pet dander and smoke don’t always announce themselves with a smell or disappear when you close a window.
A good air purifier helps capture those airborne particles. The challenge is finding one that cleans your room effectively, runs quietly enough to live with and doesn’t cost a fortune to keep switched on.
These are our picks for cleaner air, with straightforward advice on which one deserves a place in your home.
The best air purifiers at a glance
How we tested
We assessed air quality and particle reduction alongside noise and power consumption, then factored in electricity and replacement-filter costs. After all, the price on the box is only part of what you’ll spend.
Our recommendations bring those findings together with room size, budget and everyday practicality, helping you choose a purifier that fits your home and explaining the compromises before you buy.
CleanAirKits Luggable XL Ultra Quiet 7-Fan
Why We RECOMMEND it
A big-airflow purifier built around seven computer-style fans and two replaceable filter panels. It is our pick for quiet, everyday particle cleaning, provided you are happy to assemble the kit and give its boxy body some floor space.
£299
KEY Features
PROS
CONS
Our Take
The Luggable XL takes our best-overall spot because it gets the everyday experience right. Quiet operation was a highlight of our home testing, and a big reason our testers liked living with it.
If your dining table doubles as your desk, or you spend evenings reading in the living room, that matters. Its substantial particle-cleaning capacity is appealing, but being comfortable to keep it running is what makes that capacity useful.
Getting started took a little more patience. CleanAirKits estimates 20–30 minutes for assembly; it took us about 45, so we’d allow an unhurried hour and clear some table space. The build-it-yourself approach does have a lasting upside: individual fans and standard-size filter panels give you practical replacement options when something needs changing.
We like that repairability. You’ll need to match the fan and filter specifications carefully, but compatible parts can make upkeep cheaper and help you keep the purifier working for longer.
The compromises are mostly easy to spot. It’s a fairly plain box, so give some thought to where it will sit. And its standard filters tackle airborne particles, rather than the gases responsible for many household smells. Keep using the cooker hood when frying and tackle pet smells at their source.
For everyday particle cleaning, though, the Luggable’s combination of capacity, quiet running and replaceable parts makes a convincing case. We’re happy to put in those 45 minutes of assembly for a purifier that’s this easy to live with afterwards.
Blueair Blue Signature™ Large
Why We RECOMMEND it
A powerful purifier for a roomy lounge or open-plan living space, with automatic control and a furniture-like design. It is the most natural fit here if you want substantial cleaning capacity without turning the sitting room into a workshop.
£369
KEY Features
PROS
CONS
Our Take
If the sofa, dining table and kitchen all share one space, the Blue Signature Large has a more convincing capacity than a small bedside purifier. Its published smoke CADR works out to roughly 64m² at five equivalent air changes an hour with a 2.4m ceiling. That is a useful planning figure for a large living area; the much bigger one-change-per-hour coverage figure is less helpful for a buying decision.
The styling is part of the attraction. This is an appliance you can plan into a room instead of apologising for. App schedules and automatic control are useful when the household is busy: set a routine around the hours you are actually using the lounge, then check the filter-life reminder rather than trying to remember an installation date.
We would still leave some breathing room in the budget. Replacement filters are a recurring expense, and the quietest setting does not deliver the headline cleaning rate. For a film night, the sensible aim is enough spare capacity to turn the fan down without asking an undersized machine to work miracles. Its size also means choosing its spot before ordering, especially if the only free corner is squeezed between furniture.
Philips 600i Series AC0650/20
Why We RECOMMEND it
A compact purifier with app scheduling and straightforward particle filtration at an affordable price. It is a sensible first purchase for a small room, with modest electricity use and no complicated controls to learn.
£99
KEY Features
PROS
CONS
Our Take
A budget purifier should make a small room easier to live in without creating another expensive subscription. The Philips keeps the decision fairly simple: it is compact, has three speeds and can follow a schedule through the Air+ app. For a spare room that doubles as a study, that means you can arrange cleaning around work hours instead of remembering another switch each morning.
Keep its room size realistic. Its published CADR gives a planning area of roughly 14m² at five changes an hour with a 2.4m ceiling. That is useful for a small bedroom or office, but we would spend more for an open-plan flat. Running a modest purifier harder does not create the spare capacity of a bigger one.
The main omission is automatic response to pollution: this particular AC0650/20 has no air-quality sensor or Auto mode. You choose the speed yourself. Its supplied filter also has no activated carbon, so buy it for airborne particles rather than last night’s frying smells. If your priority is a low initial bill and a small space, it is easier to justify than a premium machine whose extra features you will barely use.
Good small-room value and low wattage earn the energy rating; limited absolute cleaning capacity holds down particle and pet scores across this whole shortlist.
Levoit Core 300S
Why We RECOMMEND it
A small-room purifier with automatic control, app schedules and a lights-off Sleep mode. Its appeal is the bedtime routine: you can run it before turning in, then choose a quieter setting without a bright display beside the bed.
£149.99
KEY Features
PROS
CONS
Our Take
The feature we like most is the combination of scheduling and a dark display. It is a small thing until you are trying to sleep and a bright air-quality ring becomes the most interesting object in the room. Physical controls remain useful too, especially when your phone is charging on the other side of the bedroom.
The 300S is best treated as a small-bedroom machine. Its published CADR works out to about 22m² at five changes an hour with a 2.4m ceiling, and that is at maximum output. Sleep mode trades cleaning capacity for quiet. For a larger bedroom, buy enough capacity to run comfortably below maximum rather than choosing solely by the lowest decibel number.
The running bill also deserves attention. Levoit suggests changing them every six to eight months, so consumables cost more than the electricity in our example.
We would still choose the 300S over a simpler budget model when automatic control and schedules will get used. Check the rating label and supplied manual when comparing versions: the UK sales page and linked manual give different sound figures.
USEFUL TIP: Schedule a stronger setting before bed, then use a comfortable overnight speed; keep the air inlet clear of curtains and follow the manual’s placement instructions.
IKEA UPPÅTVIND
Why We RECOMMEND it
A small, carry-handled purifier that is easy to move between a desk, a tiny room and a bag for a stay away. An affordable and portable unit, with inexpensive replacement filters, it makes sense for tight budgets and very small spaces; it still needs a mains socket.
£29
KEY Features
PROS
CONS
Our Take
The UPPÅTVIND suits the sort of move where everything has to fit in a student’s car or an overnight bag. Its slim body and handle make it easier to carry than a large cylinder, and it can stand upright or lie flat. If it is going from a little study to a similarly small room at home, that flexibility is useful.
Cheap filters are another welcome detail. An affordable replacement makes it easier to keep up with maintenance, rather than postponing a change because the new filter costs almost as much as the machine. It is a practical little purchase when portability and a low bill matter more than app features.
The limitation is cleaning capacity. IKEA recommends a room of around 7m², and its maximum CADR is small compared with the rest of this list. We would not pack it for a large hotel room. The lowest setting reduces output further, so the quiet option is also the slow option.
There is no battery operation: this is portable in the carry-it-and-plug-it-in sense. For a bigger room on a longer trip, the collapsible 3Pro is the more capable travel option.
Coway Airmega 150
Why We RECOMMEND it
A practical pet-household pick with particle filtration and a washable, slide-out pre-filter. It suits smaller living rooms where keeping on top of fur matters as much as the specification sheet.
£149.99
KEY Features
PROS
CONS
Our Take
Living with a shedding dog or cat means the filter you can easily clean is often the feature you appreciate most. The Airmega 150’s sliding pre-filter can be removed and washed, while the main filter handles finer airborne particles. That is a practical setup for regular upkeep: fewer awkward clips to wrestle with when the rest of the room also needs vacuuming.
This is a recommendation for practical filtration and upkeep, not a promise to stop pet allergies. Its published CADR gives roughly 23m² at five changes an hour with a 2.4m ceiling. Put it where pets and people spend most time, and keep cleaning the bedding and soft furnishings: hair already on the sofa still needs removing.
The price of replacement filters needs care. Coway sells the washable pre-filter separately from the HEPA-and-carbon set, and they are easy to confuse when comparing running costs.
It has automatic control without requiring an app, which suits a busy home. For a very large pet-filled lounge, the Blueair’s extra capacity may be the better fit despite the Coway taking this practical pet-household award.
USEFUL TIP: Check the pre-filter frequently during shedding season, let it dry fully after washing, and never wash the main HEPA or carbon filter.
Shark NeverChange5 HP150UK
Why We RECOMMEND it
A compact HEPA purifier aimed at people who want less frequent main-filter replacement. Its useful extras are automatic control and accessible mesh pre-filters, although the five-year filter claim comes with specific test conditions.
£229.99
KEY Features
PROS
CONS
Our Take
The Shark NeverChange5 earns its place as our HEPA pick by making everyday air cleaning feel manageable. Its appeal is the combination of effective particle filtration, automatic controls and a main filter designed to last for years. If you want a purifier for a small bedroom or home office, with fewer replacement filters to remember to buy, there’s plenty to like here.
The HEPA filtration deserves credit. Shark reports 99.97% capture of particles measuring 0.1–0.2 microns under its stated test conditions, while the outer mesh filters intercept larger debris before it reaches the main filter. That percentage describes filtration performance, rather than how much pollution disappears from your room, but it’s a useful foundation for tackling airborne dust, pollen and pet dander.
We particularly like the thought given to bedroom use. You can dim the display or switch its lights off completely while the purifier keeps running, so you don’t have to choose between filtration and a dark room. Brightness and fan speed are separate controls: turning off the lights doesn’t reduce cleaning power. Auto mode adjusts the fan in response to detected particles; if changing fan noise bothers you at night, you can select a steady speed yourself. Lower settings favour quietness, with less cleaning output.
The longer filter life is another meaningful advantage. Shark says the main filter can last up to five years, potentially saving both money and repeat orders. Two months of testing cannot establish that lifespan, and Shark’s longevity test allows cleaning output to fall by 50%, so we’d treat five years as a conditional estimate. The practical upkeep is cleaning the removable mesh filters when prompted, a reasonable trade-off for helping protect the HEPA filter inside.
We’d put it to work in a smaller room: Shark specifies around 12m² for 4.8 air changes an hour at maximum speed. Within that setting, its combination of HEPA filtration, thoughtful lighting controls and potentially infrequent filter changes makes a persuasive case for everyday use.
The running costs behind the figures
|
Model
|
Power
|
Electricity per year
|
Filters per year
|
Total per year
|
Luggable XL Ultra
|
14W
|
£10.22
|
£40 (pack of 6)*
|
23.55
|
Blue Signature Large
|
42W
|
£30.66
|
£59–£78.67
|
£89.66–£109.33
|
Philips 600i
|
12W
|
£8.76
|
£34.99
|
£43.75
|
Levoit Core 300S
|
39W
|
£28.47
|
£44.99–£59.98
|
£73.46–£88.45
|
IKEA UPPÅTVIND
|
8W
|
£5.84
|
£6
|
£11.84
|
Coway Airmega 150
|
35W
|
£25.55
|
£49.99
|
£75.54
|
Shark HP150UK
|
26W
|
£18.98
|
£8*
|
£26.98*
Match the purifier to your room
|
Room floor area
|
CADR for this planning assumption
|
10m²
|
120m³/h
|
20m²
|
240m³/h
|
40m²
|
480m³/h
|
60m²
|
720m³/h
HEPA vs. MERV-13: which is better?
|
HEPA
|
MERV-13
|
What the name means
|
High-efficiency particulate air.
|
Level 13 on the Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value scale.
|
What it tells you
|
The filter meets a very high particle-capture standard.
|
The filter meets minimum capture requirements across three particle-size bands.
|
Main strength
|
A very high proportion of particles caught in one pass.
|
Useful particle filtration with plenty of airflow in a suitable purifier design.
European H13 HEPA uses a different benchmark: at least 99.95% at the particle size that is hardest for the filter to capture.
MERV-13 is not one fixed percentage. Its minimum average capture requirements are 50% for 0.3–1 micrometre particles, 85% for 1–3 micrometres and 90% for 3–10 micrometres. Individual filters can exceed these requirements.
Why airflow matters
Think about watching a film. If you turn the purifier down because it drowns out the dialogue, its cleaning output drops too. Compare performance at a sound level you will actually tolerate, alongside room size and replacement-filter costs. HEPA does not automatically mean noisy or expensive, and MERV-13 does not automatically mean quiet or cheap.
For cooking smells or pet odours, look for a suitable activated-carbon or other gas filter as well. HEPA and MERV-13 describe particle filtration; neither rating guarantees effective removal of gases and smells.
What an air purifier can and cannot do
Professor Cath Noakes at the University of Leeds offers a useful reminder: “Using the extract fan above your hob when cooking is a really effective way of reducing these exposures.” A purifier is an extra tool alongside that everyday habit.
Key terms in plain English
|
Term
|
What it means
|
HEPA
|
A fine particle filter; the US benchmark commonly quoted is at least 99.97% at 0.3 micrometres under specified test conditions.
|
MERV 13
|
A rating for particle capture in different size bands, commonly used for furnace filters; it is not the same classification as HEPA.
|
EPA11 and EPA12
|
Efficient particle-filter classes used in some high-airflow designs; do not quietly relabel these as H13 HEPA.
|
CADR
|
Clean air delivery rate: the effective amount of particle-free air supplied each hour, usually shown here in m³/h.
|
ACH
|
Air changes per hour: the equivalent room volumes of clean air supplied each hour, not perfect cleaning after one air change.
|
PM2.5
|
Fine airborne particles no more than 2.5 micrometres across; a PM2.5 meter does not measure every pollutant.
|
Activated carbon
|
A material that adsorbs some gases and smells; the type and amount matter.
|
dB and watts
|
Decibels describe sound; watts describe power use, which becomes an electricity cost over time.
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