Best Nights Out UK: Top Bars, Parties, Nightlife & Clubbing Cities

0 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Top nightlife destinations. I’ve ranked UK cities to reveal the best bars, clubs and great nights out across the country.

I think it’s safe to say we’ll all enjoy a good night out! It’s a big part of British culture. But with so many destinations to choose from, planning an epic night out can be hit or miss.

Whether you’re a new university student, a sophisticated clubbing veteran, or getting ready to tie the knot, we’ve got you covered.

From London to Liverpool, Brighton to Newcastle, discover the cities with the best nightlife, top nightclubs, boozy pub crawls, classy bars, and live music venues you need to visit!

So read on for our guide to the best nights out and party cities in the UK!

Our Criteria

We took great consideration into selecting the top and most interesting nightlife locations in Britain. To help us truly uncover the best party cities in the UK, we have ranked each city based on its safety, people, price, nightlife options and overall vibe!

The Top UK Cities for Nightlife Here are the top UK cities for the best parties, bars and clubbing destinations.

1. Newcastle

2. Manchester

3. London

4. Liverpool

5. Brighton

6. Bristol

1. Newcastle

Newcastle is well known for its electrifying nightlife and club scene. You’ll find the city’s popular spots crammed with thrilling nightclubs, bars & restaurants.

The party city is a popular choice of location for stags, hen parties, and an ultimate night out for a group of friends.

On top of this, Newcastle and Northumbria Universities are consistently crowned as the UK’s best party universities.

Safety: With Newcastle priding itself on having incredible nightlife, safety is paramount. If you stick to the main nightlife spots, you’ll find well-lit environments, enough people, and a police presence that keeps crime to a minimum.

People: The enthusiastic university crowds make the city the perfect location for a younger clubber. That being said, there are so many nightlife venues and choices, making Newcastle an enjoyable spot for anyone, no matter the age, music preference, or occasion.

Price: With so many drinking venues & cocktails bars available, you’ll find competitive deals everywhere, making Newcastle one of the cheapest UK cities for a good night out.

For example, on a Monday night, Kandi Island offers £1 entry, £1 shots, and four rooms of music, making it an extremely good value for money.

Where to club in Newcastle?

If you’re looking for the ultimate Newcastle clubbing experience & an unforgettable weekend away, check out the impressive Digital Newcastle. Known as the “fabric of the North,” this awesome nightlife venue has seen acts such as MK, Rudimental, and Deadmau5.

If you’re more of a swanky, lavish Hip Hip fan, be sure to visit “Newcatsles No.1 Boutique Nightclub” Tup Tup Palace. A regular spot used for the filming of MTV’s hit show Geordie Shore, Tup Tup Palace has hosted many celebrities; Ed Sheeran, Kanye West, 50 Cent & Snoop Dogg, to name a few.

Credit: Digital Newcastle Credit: Tup Tup Palace

2. Manchester

From one northern city to another…

Manchester is known for delivering diverse and ridiculously good nights out. Manchester is the second largest city in the UK, and with the city’s population on the rise, Manchester is fastly becoming the second capital of England. And, of course, this brings excitement, diversity, and impressive nightlife. From famous warehouse parties to hidden bars to VIP clubs, Manchester has something to offer everyone.

Safety: As you can imagine, from such a huge city, Manchester has many areas that would not be seen as safe for tourists. If you’re visiting Manchester for a night out, sticking to the main clubbing locations & spots will allow you to eliminate safety concerns.

People: Manchester’s population is rapidly growing, and with a lot of southern companies relocating here, it’s becoming a diverse and exciting place to enjoy a night out.

Price: Surprisingly, for such a large and popular city, Manchester is considered reasonable. Affordable drinks and low entry fees mean you can enjoy a night out without feeling broke the next morning. There are also plenty of cheap & cheerful drinking choices for university students.

Where to club in Manchester?

Cargo is also one of the largest, liveliest nightclubs in Manchester! Found in the iconic heart of The Printworks complex, this venue is a thrilling party hotspot that is open every night of the week to ensure an overall night to remember whatever the occasion may be.

Club LIV is definitely one of Machester’s most talked-about venues, with regular VIP & celebrity appearances, including; Anthony Joshua, Kevin Hart, Krept & Konan and more.

If you’re visiting the Deansgate area, check out History Nightclub, another venue with impressive lighting, top DJs, VIP service and celebrity appearances from Burna Boy, Jack Harlow & more.

Credit: Cargo Manchester Credit: Club Liv Manchester

3. London

Home to some of the best venues, award-winning cocktail bars and world-class theatres, London is hands down a partying experience like no other. From classy bars & nightclubs in the West End to alternative events in Shoreditch & Camden, England’s capital has something for everyone.

Safety: Compared to other large cities around the world, London is known to be a safe city. However, with such a high population and diversity, there are obvious safety concerns you should consider when visiting London. Stick to well-lit areas and the areas listed below to avoid feeling unsafe.

People: London is truly one of the most diverse places in the world. No matter your age, choice of music or interests, you’ll be sure to find a clubbing scene that fits your needs.

Price: This is where London can be a letdown. It’s by far the most expensive city on the list. From drink prices to entry fees and travel costs, expect to pay a premium for London bars & venues.

Where to club in London?

Shoreditch – a quirky and welcoming underground scene that guarantees a great night for all. Be on the lookout for special events at XOYO, Concrete & Duo Bar.

West End – If you’re for classy bars and VIP nightclubs, central London is the place for you. Libertine & Tape London are two VIP venues that are regularly many celebrities.

Camden – If you’re looking for a lively night out with a lot of choices, Camden is the place to be. Crammed with live music venues, cool pubs & sports bars, there’s a nightlife option for everyone, any day of the week.

Do you like RnB music? Check out the best RnB clubs and events in London. From rooftop day parties & brunches to old-school classic nights.

Credit: Duo Bar Credit: Libertine London

4. Liverpool

No nightlife ranking would be complete without Liverpool. The city is world-renowned for its nightlife, and with good reason. Liverpool is home to some of the best clubs in the world, including Cream and The Kazowned for its music scene, and there are plenty of bars and clubs to keep you entertained all night long.

Safety: Liverpool is a generally safe city; however, like any other city, there are areas that are best avoided at night. Liverpool Nightlife CIC is working hard to make the city the most vibrant & safe night out in the UK.

People: You will find a diverse crowd of people in Liverpool, from students to party-goers and everything in between.

Price: Prices in Liverpool can be expensive, depending on where you go. However, there are plenty of affordable bars and clubs that won’t break the bank.

Where to club in Liverpool?

For the ultimate night out in Liverpool, I recommend heading to The Ropewalks & Seel Street, located in Liverpool’s city centre. This area is packed with independent bars and clubs of every kind. You’ll have fun crawling venues until you find the perfect spot for you and your friends.

Credit: Level Liverpool Credit: Pure Liverpool

5. Brighton

Brighton’s nightlife is hands down one of the best in the UK. There are many exciting reasons to visit Brighton, from the night-lit pier to the beautiful town atmosphere. But, the top attraction has to be the unique offering of beach bars and nightclubs.

Safety: The overall crime risk in Brighton is low compared to other cities in the UK. Rox PR, who runs events at Brighton nightclubs Shoosh and The Arch, have a new initiative called #AskForRoxy – a project that’s aimed to increase nightlife safety to provide a worry-free night for women.

People: Brighton has a diverse crowd of cultures and people and is known for being an inclusive town where everyone is accepted and welcome.

Price: Brighton’s diverse nightlife scene comes at a cost, as the town is known for being an expensive place to go out in comparison to other cities and towns in the UK. That being said, there are a few cost-effective options for those looking for an affordable night. Read below.

Where to club in Brighton?

Brighton’s one and only VIP superclub, Shooshh, is a must-visit spot! With 2 floors, 3 rooms of music, and VIP lounge, and a BEACH BAR…this venue is equipped to entertain any occasion.

6. Bristol

An underrated yet incredible for a night out, Bristol is an honourable mention of the list. The city centre is crammed with live music venues, top nightclubs and great bars. In fact, Bristol is home to one of the best pubs in Britain, according to this post.

Safety: Recent reports show that crime levels in Bristol are pretty high, especially for women at night. However, coverage has highlighted the city’s need to do more to protect people’s safety. For example, the ‘it’s not ok’ campaign is a new initiative to spread awareness and education and put preventions in place in hopes of lowering harassment cases across the city centre at night.

Just like all of the cities on this list, it’s important to remain cautious and aware of different safety concerns. Partying with a group of trustworthy friends and drinking responsibly is paramount for a night out in a large city.

People: In recent years, Bristol has become an extremely diverse & accepting city. With many events & venues catering for different cultures, communities and interests, you’ll be sure to find the ideal spot for you and your friends. There’s also a big university in Bristol, bringing m

Price: Performances from world-class DJs and high-quality nightlife come at a cost, as Bristol is one of the most expensive night-outs in the UK. If you’re in university, you’re in luck, as you’ll find discounted and cheaper club nights available for students.

Where to club in Bristol?

Known for hosting world-famous DJs, UK’s top venue Notion voted one of the best super clubs in the world. So if you’re looking for an unbelievable club night experience, Notion, located next to Temple Meads station, is somewhere you should visit.

Best Party Cities FAQ

Where is the cheapest night out?

Although it’s not on this list, Dundee has been revealed as the cheapest place for a night out in the UK. With an average cost of £25.32, which includes a taxi ride home, Dundee is almost half the average price of a night in London.

The best nightlife for university students

Birmingham is considered the top partying university, with Leeds, Newcastle & Liverpool as close runners-up. If you’re a student at any of these universities, there’s a good chance you do more partying than studying.

The safest place for a night out

York is known for being the safest bight out in the UK. The city has many clubs and pubs and an extremely friendly population. Crime is relatively low, and the city pride itself on being safe for women at night.