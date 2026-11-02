26 Best Scented Candles: Strong Smelling & Long Lasting 2026

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Best scented candles for a beautiful-smelling home. Add long-lasting luxury to your relaxation with top-rated, strong-smelling fragrances, perfect for a bedroom or living room.

Burning a scented candle is one of the easiest ways to make your space feel like a home. Whether you feel like creating a cosy fireside atmosphere or prefer a fresh-scented space, there is a candle for every type of room, season, and person.

Today, scented luxury candles have become something of a cult product. They are more than just attractive decorative items that can light up a room. Lighting a candle can be a ritualistic experience that can bring warmth to your space and calmness to your mind. The scent of a candle has the power to ignite specific memories and transport you to a different realm – whether it’s a cool shaded vineyard in Tuscany or the sea salt fresh smell of a tropical beach.

There really is a candle for all occasions. That being said, not all candles are created equal, so I’ve put together a list of the 26 best-smelling candles to help you choose the most fragrant candles for your space.

Related: Self-Care Challenge Ideas

The Most Popular Scented Candles

While candle scent preference is very personal, candle makers have noted that the masculine fragrance of citrus blossom and cassis (berry) are the most popular scents during winter. The focus shifts to fresh sea spray, driftwood, and beechwood vetiver during the summer months.

If you’re after a candle to make a whole room smell glorious, the strongest-smelling scent profiles include spicy and sweet notes of amber, bergamot, musk, and citrus fruits. These are also the longest-lasting profiles.

In my opinion, Jo Malone does well to balance price with a strong and long-lasting scent. Although they’re in the higher price range, this brand is known for its strong-smelling aromas (and its massive range of fragranced candles).

The best scents for a bedroom are aromatherapy candles with mild and relaxing aromas. Think lavender, chamomile white tea, and soft green tea scents.

Bathrooms deserve a fresh scent palate with spearmint, eucalyptus, and ginger notes.

The most luxurious candle brands naturally sell some of the best-selling products. They include Fornasetti, Missoni, Tom Ford, Jo Malone and Cire Trudon.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at the 26 best-scented candles on the market today:

Best Scented Candle Overall Jo Malone – Orange Blossom BUY NOW This floral and citrus candle has a refreshing scent that will light up your home at any time of the year. It has a burn time of approximately 45 hours.

Best on a Budget Yankee Candles – Twinkling Lights BUY NOW This glass jar candle is the perfect scent for the festive season, with a rich aroma of almond, peach, sweet vanilla, and cedarwood.

Best Luxury Scented Candle Loewe – Honeysuckle Candle BUY NOW This Loewe candle is made from natural vegetable wax and is packaged in a hand-made terracotta container. It exudes lovely scents of sweet floral notes, making it one of the best luxury scented candles on the market.

Best for Travel Bee Zero Waste – Pure Beeswax BUY NOW One of the best hand-poured candles on the market, this small beeswax candle is sold in a reusable vessel and is a great candle for travelling. Although small, it emits no smoke and has an 18-20 hour burn time.

Best to Give as a Gift Diptyque – Bais Graphic Collection BUY NOW As one of the strongest scented candles, this candle will fill your home with the fresh smell of berries, roses and blackcurrant leaves. As the candle burns, the transparent vessel will flicker unique shadows throughout the room.

Most Unique Candle Les – Boy Smells BUY NOW The cult-favourite Boy Smells candle from Les is made from a natural coconut and beeswax blend and hand-poured into a dark glass jar. With undertones of cardamom, white cedar, jasmine, and blackcurrant, it’s easy to see what all the rage is about.

Best for Longest Burn Time Jo Malone London – Pomegranate Noir Luxury Candle BUY NOW This centrepiece leaves all other candles in the dust. Not only does it have a 220-hour burn time, but it’s also one of the strongest-smelling candles on this list. Deep notes of pomegranate and smokey Guaiac wood scent fill an ample space when this candle is lit.

Best Strongest Smelling Jo Malone – Oud and Bergamot BUY NOW Oud and bergamot are two of Jo Malone’s signature scent palates, and this candle’s aroma is so robust that it is, without a doubt, one of the strongest candles on the market.

Best for Aromatherapy Kalmar – Peace BUY NOW The Peace candle by Kalmar will bring a sense of calmness and relaxation to any room. Not to mention, this brand is also cruelty-free, vegan, and packaged sustainably.

Best Floral Scent Overose Paris – Nudesse BUY NOW Its bright and colourful vessel makes this expensive candle a top interior design statement. As one of the classic favourite scents, this rose candle’s fragrance will transport you to a blossoming rose garden in the height of spring.

Best for Woodsy Scent Rituals – Precious Amber BUY NOW Precious Amber by Rituals is one of this season’s top winter candle picks. This cosy candle emits woodsy scents of warm amber and will be the perfect addition to your fireside coffee table.

Best for a Spice Scent Le Labo – Palo Santo 14 BUY NOW If you love a palo santo candle, this Le Labo candle boasts energising and warm scents of incense and patchouli. Burning the Palo Santo scent is considered a sacred and ceremonial experience that has the power to clear a room of negativity.

Best for the Living Room Voluspa – French Cade Lavender BUY NOW The French Cade Lavender from Voluspa Candle is a top home fragrance. Burn it in the living room, and the subtle aroma of fresh lavender fields will fill the whole house.

Best for the Bedroom Eym – Rest: The Sleepy One BUY NOW If you’re looking for a candle to calm your mind before bed, this subtle aromatherapy candle will put you right to sleep. It blends sweet orange, chamomile, and lavender for the perfect bedtime candle combination.

Best for the Kitchen Acqua Di Parma – Oh, L’Amore BUY NOW Acqua Di Parma boasts a range of strong-smelling candles that can be used across the home. Oh, L’Amore is the perfect scent for the kitchen with balsamic and spice notes.

Crabtree and Evelyn – The Gardeners Collection: Sundown Candle BUY NOW This soy wax candle has a fresh smell of ginger, nutmeg, and eucalyptus that will transport you to a summer afternoon in the garden. It’s one of the best candles for home fragrance.

Holistic London – Moroccan Orange + Mimosa BUY NOW With a subtle fragrance of sugared oranges and champagne, this is one of my favorite scented candles to burn at sunset.

Hobo + Co – Orange Spice Scented Candle BUY NOW This soy wax candle smells like warm cinnamon, clove and nutmeg spice on a cold winter’s day.

Aromatherapy Associates – Deep Relax BUY NOW This hand-poured candle with a cotton wick blends essential oils specifically for bedtime and is one of the best scented candles for the bedroom.

Cowshed – Replenish Uplifting Room Candle BUY NOW With notes of red mandarin, bitter orange, and grapefruit, this is one of my favorite candles to burn when my energy is running low. It’s made from all environmentally friendly materials and has a 60 hour burn time.

The Scottish Bee Company – Lavender Beeswax Candle BUY NOW This super environmentally friendly candle made from beeswax is good for anyone passionate about the planet.

Yankee Candle – Sakura Blossom Festival BUY NOW This floral candle has sweet tones of berries, apple and grapefruit.

Dusk – Revive Collection: Jasmine and Bergamot BUY NOW The combination of bergamot and jasmine create a deep fragrance candle that will fill an entire room with cosy scents.

CBII-CBD – Unwind CBD Candle BUY NOW Light this candle for a relaxing and wonderful scent rich in lavender and neroli.

Yankee Candle – Farm Fresh Peach BUY NOW Yankee has perfectly combined the scents of tropical fruits to create a nostalgic scent that is exactly what every home should smell like in summer.

Fornasetti – Star Lina Otto BUY NOW Create a cosy oasis with this lavish Fornasetti candle in a beautiful container that can be repurposed at the end of the candle’s life.

Whether you prefer a fresh coastal scent or an aromatic, spicy-smelling candle, candles can create an entire atmosphere and even transport you to a memory or a place. Hopefully, you’ve found the perfect candle for your space after scrolling through this list.