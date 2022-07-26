Best RnB Events, Clubs & Bars in London 2022

0 shares Facebook

The best Hip Hop & RnB events, clubs, and bars in London, from rooftop day parties & brunches to old school classic nights.

We’ve scouted across London to find the best nightclubs and bars for RnB and Hip Hop lovers! Below you’ll find the hottest nightsclubs, RnB brunch parties and even old shool 90’s throwback events.

Supa Dupa Fly

This is a must-attend event for any RnB and Hip Hop fan around London. With over ten years of partying experience, Super Dupa Fly events are always sold out.

The birthchild of BBC 1xtra DJ Emily Rawson, Super Dupa Fly has hosted parties for the likes of Jazzy Jeff, Lady Leshurr, Rita Ora, DJ EZ, and Disclosure.

So if 90’s RnB and noughties Hip Hip is your thingo check out Super Dupa Fly!

Slow Jams’ RnB Day Party

Chuckie Online and Tazer Black have teamed up to host one oLondon’she hottest RnB day evenon.

Dj Slick and Chuckie Online guarantee to spin some of the best RnB songs of all time! From old-school classics to contemporary bangers.

So if you love RnB throwbacks and nostalgic sing-a-long vibes, be sure to attend the next Slow Jams event.

Duo’s RnB Bingo

If you’re looking for a music night like no other, Duo’s RnB Bingo is the event for you! Celebrate your favorite RnB classics while participating in a game of bingo and fun.

So while you indulge in the fun games, crazy challeng,es and DUO’s signature cocktails, the DJ will be playing the best 90’s RnB and noughties classics. There’s also a brunch available for anyone in attendance.

So get involved and see if you can win to be crowned the King or Queen of RnB Bingo!

Old Skool R&B Brunch

If a bottomless brunch is your thing, you must attend the Old Skool R&B Brunch! Held at secret locations across London, this brunch guarantees your favourite RnB classics, good food, bottomless rum punch, and electric vibes.

This is a great event for birthdays, hen parties, and a must-attend for any old-school RnB fanatic.

What’s the Motive’s RnB & Hip Hop Brunch

What’s The Motive is known for hosting some of the best RnB parties in London, from epic day events to bottomless brunches, with top DJs spinning the most classic RnB throwback songs.

When it comes to What’s The Motive, expect the unexpected with insanely good music, massive giveaways, and delicious food, guaranteeing you a good time.

Weekly RnB & Hip Hop Club Events in London

Monday

Play at XOYO – London’s biggest weekly student night.

Kandy at The Roxy London – Student night playing the best Hip Hop and RnB music.

LA Monday at Cirque Le Soir – The coolest and most exclusive Mondat party night.

Tuesday

Sneak Tuesday at XOYO – The best urban midweek event in London.

Wednesday

Playdate at Libertine – City Fiesta’s wild midweek VIP experience at Mayfair’s top nightclub.

Fade at Lightbox – The hottest midweek Hip Hop and RnB event in Vauxhall, London.

Thursday

RnB Live Session at DUO Shoreditch – The finest food, signature cocktails and the best RnB songs.

Hip Hop Karaoke at Queen of Hoxton –

Friday

R’n’B Fridays at Duo Shoreditch – great cocktails and RnB vibes every Friday night.

Kings Club at Shaka Zulu Camden – The best in old & new school RnB and Hip Hop every Friday.

Saturday

No Guidance Saturday at DUO Camden – Promising RnB & Hip Hop sounds from top DJs.

Sunday

Sundays at Piccadilly Institute – end the week with a night of RnB & Hip Hop in central London.