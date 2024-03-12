17 Fun Drinking Games for Couples (Updated 2024)

Editorial Note: We may earn a small commission from partner links. This does not affect our opinions or content quality. Learn more.

In the journey of a relationship, finding new ways to connect, laugh, and create memories together is essential. Enjoy a playful twist on date night and a collection of fun drinking games for couples that promise to deepen connection and intimacy while bonding over a glass (or two) of your favourite drink. Whether you’re in the mood for something romantic, adventurous, or downright silly, these games cater to all tastes and ensure an engaging evening for both. So, let’s raise our glasses to love, laughter, and playful challenges that bring us closer.

Fun and Playful Drinking Games for Couples

Two Truths and a Lie

This classic icebreaker offers a delightful way to dive into deeper conversations and share laughs. The game’s simple: you each tell two truths and one lie about yourselves, and the other guesses which is which. The mix of honesty and deception makes for a playful challenge, fostering relationships deepening in the most unexpected ways.

Pro Tip: When crafting your lie, mix in some truth to make it more believable and watch the fun unfold as your partner tries to unravel the truth.

The Staring Game

Nothing builds tension quite like maintaining eye contact without blinking. Sit across from each other and gaze deeply into each other’s eyes. The first to look away takes a sip, but this simple act of vulnerability fosters a profound emotional connection, often leading to laughter or even heartfelt conversations.

Spin The Bottle (Couples Edition)

Reinvent this teenage game with a romantic twist by placing objects that range from innocent (like chocolate) to suggestive (like a feather) in a circle. When the bottle points to an object, use it to execute a creative and sexy foreplay action. This game is all about enhancing romantic games with sexy foreplay, making every spin a thrilling surprise.

Never Have I Ever

Explore your adventurous sides by taking turns making “Never have I ever” statements. If your partner has done what you haven’t, they take a drink. This game opens the door to hilarious confessions and surprising revelations, making for memorable moments you’ll talk about for years.

Pro Tip: Keep things fresh and exciting by adding themed rounds or personalizing the statements to reflect your shared experiences.

Spicy Jenga

Write dares on each block to transform Jenga into a flirtatious endeavour. Whether it’s a sensual kiss or a daring question, each piece pulled adds to the anticipation. This blend of flirtatious play and couple challenges ensures laughter and possibly even a little blushing, making for an unforgettable night.

Couples Bingo

Couples Bingo is an engaging game for partners looking to spice up their night with fun, romantic, and slightly naughty challenges. Each partner crafts a personalized bingo card featuring 9 tasks or activities tailored to include a mix of romantic, playful, and slightly naughty endeavours. The first partner to complete all 9 activities wins the game. To keep the stakes interesting, whenever a player completes three activities in a row, both partners take a celebratory shot. Decide on rewards for the winner and fun consequences for the loser.

Pro Tip: For an added layer of excitement, include at least one “wild card” task in each bingo card — something entirely unexpected or out of the ordinary. This could be a mystery task revealed only when the corresponding square is chosen, ensuring an element of surprise that keeps both partners eagerly engaged.

Classic Games with a Twist

Snakes and Ladders

Breathe new life into this childhood classic by introducing a drink whenever you ascend a ladder or slide down a snake. It’s a simple addition that transforms the game into a mix of luck and laughter, perfect for a cosy evening. As you navigate the board, each movement becomes a chance for spontaneous activities, making even the slip down a snake an amusing twist.

The Couples Game

Test how well you know each other by answering questions you think your partner would ask. Correct guesses get a smile, while wrong ones take a sip. It’s not just a game; it’s a journey into deeper communication, helping you discover facets of each other you never knew.

Pro Tip: To ensure the game remains fun, keep the questions light and flirty. Use this as an opportunity to learn about each other in a spirit of curiosity and love.

Drinking War

A twist on the classic card game War, where each battle won or lost leads to sips of your drink. The excitement of the unknown card flip combined with the simplicity of the game mechanics makes for engaging, tipsy fun that can get the competitive spirits rising. It’s the perfect game for couples who love a bit of competition and a lot of laughs.

Battle Shots

Imagine Battleship but with shots. Each hit is a drink, turning strategic guesswork into a thrilling game of naval warfare where the stakes are your sobriety. This game blends creative date ideas with the classic drink and play dynamic, ensuring every guessed coordinate comes with a shot of excitement.

Coins

All you need is a shot glass and a couple of coins. Take turns trying to bounce a coin off the table into the glass. Success means your partner drinks; failure means it’s your turn to try. This game encapsulates the essence of spontaneous activities and cosy evening ideas, where the simplicity of the setup leads to an unexpectedly fun and competitive night.

Creative and Intimate Games

Truth or Dare

Elevate this timeless game with a focus on romantic tension and intimate dares. Challenge each other with truths that reveal desires or dares that push your comfort zones in a playful way. It’s a game that not only spices up your night but also strengthens your connection through honest and daring exchanges. Every prompt becomes an opportunity to explore new aspects of your relationship in a fun, loving environment.

Russian Roulette

Not for the faint of heart, this version involves a mix of water and vodka shots. The unpredictability of what you’ll get adds an element of surprise to your evening. When someone picks the vodka shot, they’re tasked with a fun or naughty activity, making each round a mix of anticipation and excitement. This game brings adventurous couples closer, turning your romantic date night into a thrilling adventure.

Flip, Sip, or Strip

A simple coin flip decides whether you sip your drink or strip an article of clothing. Guess wrong, and the stakes rise. This game combines the thrill of chance with the intimacy of revealing a little more than usual, making for an engaging game night that blends tipsy fun with flirtatious stripping, ensuring laughter and perhaps a bit of blushing.

Queen Card

Shuffle a deck with one Queen card among the other cards. Drawing the Queen means taking a drink and adding a random element of fun. This game is all about the luck of the draw, making it a lighthearted addition to your evening. It’s a gentle nod to couples’ fun, where the simplicity of the game allows for moments of anticipation and laughter.

The Number Game (Couples Edition)

Prepare a list of questions or actions numbered 1 to 150. Each number corresponds to a question to answer or a task to perform. If you refuse or fail, you take a drink. This game offers a personalized twist to getting to know each other, where each number reveals a layer, a preference, or a challenge that draws you closer as a couple. Internal Link: Dive deeper into relationship building with our Best Questions for Couples Game Night.

Bar Roleplay

Set the scene for an intriguing night by pretending to be strangers meeting for the first time at a bar. This game allows you to explore new dynamics in your relationship, adopting personas that can lead to exciting conversations and scenarios you wouldn’t normally find yourselves in. It’s a playful way to reignite the spark, offering a night filled with storytelling, laughter, and perhaps a new perspective on your partner.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some non-alcoholic alternatives for these drinking games? You can easily adapt any of these games to be non-alcoholic by using your favourite beverages like soda, juice, or even water. The focus is on the game and the connection you build with your partner, not the drinks themselves. For games like Russian Roulette, substituting vodka shots with a sour or spicy drink can add an exciting twist. How can we make these games fit our level of comfort and intimacy? Open communication is key. Discuss any reservations before starting and agree on boundaries that respect both partners’ comfort levels. Feel free to modify or skip any dares or tasks that don’t feel right. The aim is to enhance your relationship and have fun, so keeping the games within your comfort zone is crucial. Are there variations to these games that can make them suitable for long-distance relationships? Yes, many of these games can be adapted for long-distance play through video calls. For example, “Truth or Dare,” “Two Truths and a Lie,” and “Never Have I Ever” are perfect for remote play. Use a shared online document for games like “The Couples Game” to keep track of answers and scores. Creativity can bridge the distance, making these games a fun way to stay connected. How do we ensure the games remain fun and don’t lead to disagreements? Set clear rules and intentions before starting, emphasizing the fun and connection over winning or competition. Agree to pause or stop if the game leads to discomfort or disagreement. Remember, these games are tools to enhance your bond, so focus on enjoying the experience together rather than the outcome of the games.

From playful challenges to deep emotional connections, the best drinking games for couples are designed to bring you closer, inject fun into your relationship, and create unforgettable memories. Whether you’re looking to spice up a quiet night at home or add excitement to a special occasion, these games promise to deliver laughter, love, and a bit of tipsy fun. So, choose your game, pour your favourite drink, and let the games begin. Here’s to love, laughter, and a little bit of mischief!

