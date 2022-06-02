Festival Outfits 2022: What to Wear to a Festival

0 shares Facebook

A woman’s complete guide on what to wear to a music festival in summer, winter and even when it rains.

In this guide, we answer the number one question on every girl’s mind this summer, what to wear to a music festival?

You bought your ticket months ago and the excitement builds as the music festival approaches. Whether you are attending Reading Festival, Wireless Festival, Glastonbury or one of the other dozens of music festivals with amazing line-ups this year, you want to ensure that you look good while having the time of your life.

The key to dressing up for any festival is comfort. Ensure that you check the weather forecast and try to pack essential items that will cover whatever aspect the weather or circumstance may bring.

In this guide, you’ll learn the following:

The most appropriate festival wear for when it’s hot, cold or raining

The things you should and shouldn’t wear to a music festival

Where to shop for a festival clothes

So much more

FESTIVAL SHOES & FOOTWEAR

Flats. Flats. Flats. Remember that you are going to be on your feet most of the time so you wouldn’t want blisters spoiling the fun.

COMFY AND TRENDING: ADIDAS SUPERSTAR

Classic Doc Martens are ideal for extended wear as they were initially designed as health shoes and the variety of styles, colours and lengths allow for any look that you want to achieve.

Should grunge or rock not be your scene, quality sneakers such as Nike or Adidas are always winners.

Although name brand shoes like these are expensive, you know you will have quality and durable shoes so it is definitely worth it. Think of it as an investment.

The Do’s

Take a pair of flip-flops with you for use in communal showers, if available. This will prevent you from being vulnerable to picking up a horrible foot infection. Look for soles that are textured and made of rubber rather than smooth so as to avoid slipping.

Wear shoes that are in a neutral colour so that you can match them with multiple outfits. Should you be a colourful and outspoken person, try picking a colour in various shades to use as an accent to your wardrobe. The idea is to pack as little as possible that can be mixed and matched as you change. Good accent pieces can be an assortment of accessories or even your nail polish.

Think goloshes and wellies if rain is expected. The cute prints and patterns that are available nowadays make them both functional and eye-catching.

Cute Doc Marten Inspired Galoshes. Many brands offer shoes that look like the real thing and although most knockoffs won’t last as long as the originals, they are much better on the pocket.

The Don’ts

Don’t wear open shoes if you intend to stand right in front of the stage in the middle of the action to watch your favourite band or artist. Cuts from broken bottles or over-zealous fellow festival-goers stomping on your toes could ruin your experience.

Where to shop for festival shoes

For everything from women’s trainers (Converse, Nike & Adidas) to high heels and sandals; try Office and Schuh.

If you’re looking for something a bit more high-end, quirky and different, take a look at heels.com

Don’t forget your trustworthy high-street stores for the latest festival styles and shoe fashion. Check out River Island and New Look.

FESTIVAL TOPS

If you are attending a festival, such as Download, where metal or rock bands are performing, an old school T-shirt with the bands logo is ideal.

Look for sales online sites such as MerchNow, PULP, or Grindstore that specialise in band merchandise.

Place orders with friends to cut costs in regards to postage and packaging especially if ordering from overseas. Most online shops will gladly ship as many items as possible into one package if you place a large order.

If you’re more of a hipster, dubstep lover or reggae fan, you also have a variety of playfully printed T’s to show off your style and music taste.

You can even go one step further by creating your own festival top. Sites like Teespring allow you to design and customise your t-shirt; they will then print it and deliver right to your door. Amazing!

The Do’s

Consider a strapless top to avoid unsightly tan lines at summer events. Go braless if you are comfortable with that or wear a strapless bra. Ensure that both the bra and top are of the elastic kind and do not have wiring or boning as this will cause chaffing especially when you get sweaty.

Wear layers in winter. Long sleeve shirts can be worn under T-shirts to prevent the chills.

The Don’ts

Do not wear that pricey strappy blouse you bought at the high-end boutique store. The annoying drunk guy behind you that keeps on bumping into you will accidentally burn it with his cigarette. If your heart breaks at the thought of your top getting damaged, leave it at home and save it for another occasion. Additionally, you don’t want to be tugging at your blouse the whole time because it needs constant readjustments.

Avoid packing a bulky, heavy jacket unless it is the middle of winter. If you get hot, you will need to carry it around. Instead, take a buttoned-up shirt (in a classic check or plaid), a sweatshirt, or even a jersey for the chillier moments. When you overheat, these can just be easily tied around your waist.

Best sites to shop for festival clothes

FESTIVAL BOTTOMS, JEANS AND TROUSERS

Jeans are always a winner and can be dressed up or down as desired. The temperature and genre of the music festival will profoundly impact the style and length that you choose.

Bootleg, bell bottoms, cut-offs, pedal pushers – the choices are endless. Besides being versatile and easy to match, jeans are super comfortable as long as you don’t put on the pair that you need the pliers to pull the zip up with.

Additionally, too tight provides the possibility of an embarrassing seam rip.

The Do’s

Pick traditional blue jeans or one of a darker shade. It’s okay to wear these a day or two in a row and you definitely will not be the only one. Avoid light colours that can get dirty easily.

Cargo style pants with multiple pockets are also fantastic for keeping all that you need with you.

The Don’ts

Avoid wearing a short skirt if you don’t want to flash. You will be sitting on the ground, maybe kidding around on a jumping castle, body surfing – whatever. Unless you are Britney Spears, you don’t want to be giving others an eyeful. If you wish to wear a short skirt, wear tights underneath or even a boy-cut bikini bottom or underwear can suffice.

Resist from putting on your sexy leather pants or faux snake skins in the summer, no matter how awesome they make you look. The sweat will make you extremely uncomfortable, cause painful chaffing and make you berate yourself the entire time. Just don’t do it!

FESTIVAL BAGS

A very handy bag to have at a festival is a crossbody or a satchel with a long strap. This can be carried on your persons at all times while keeping your hands free and is ideal for valuables and necessities like your phone, keys, make-up, money, medicines, etc.

It is also a novel idea to keep a permanent marker in there. You never know if you are going to be lucky enough to meet the band and want an autograph.

The Do’s

Only carry necessities in the bag that you have on you. Leave all other items that are not vital in the car, in your rucksack or at your campsite.

The Don’ts

Avoid choosing a bag that is too big or chunky. You need to lug it around with you the whole time and don’t want to feel weighed down or bulky.

FESTIVAL HATS

A wide-brimmed, floppy hat is always a good idea for sun protection during the day. Even cloudy or overcast weather can result in sunburn. UV protection for your face can be optimised by wearing a base or moisturiser that has a high SPF factor.

Do’s

Pack in a woollen knitted beanie for cold weather. These can also quickly pull it over the ears should you begin to feel you may get frostbite.

The Don’ts

Don’t wear a hard or structured hat unless you plan on dressing in a Stetson to a country and western festival. A hat made of a softer material means you can easily stash it, should you decide you don’t want to wear it anymore.

FESTIVAL ACCESSORIES & MAKEUP

Accessories are the perfect means by which to enhance your style and coordinate your outfit. Belts, earrings, pendants, hair clips, badges and patches can all be used to make your ensemble eye-catching and unique.

You can even purchase the above items at some festivals and are a great way of holding onto memories. They also make awesome collector pieces – depending on the festival.

The Do’s

Save the samples of moisturiser or sunblock that you get for free in your fashion magazine for festival events. They are small enough to carry on you and allow for application as needed.

Make sure you have done your nails properly. No skimping on topcoat as that will stop unsightly chipping. If you cannot afford a manicure or are too busy or lazy to do the full process, use a gel type of nail polish. These are a great shortcut, as most include top and bottom coats in the formula.

Always have an emery board in your bag. Snags always happen when you least expect it.

Take a scarf. A distinct function for winter is that it would keep you warm but a cotton scarf can prove just as handy in the summer. Wear it damp when the heat gets too much.

Pay a visit to your local craft market, thrift stores and vintage stockists such as Frockney Rebel Vintage. Amazing one of a kind accessories and clothes can be bought there, sometimes at a fraction of the original cost.

The Don’ts

Don’t take grandma’s antique ring or your most expensive bracelet. Unfortunately, no matter where you go, there will always be shady characters around and valuable items can easily disappear. When packing, you should keep in mind the possibility of losing things when partying too hard.

Don’t take your expensive RayBans; which took months to save up for. Take a cheaper, bright plastic pair of sunglasses instead. It’s okay, they’re totally in fashion!

Please refrain from applying too much makeup. Go for a natural look that needs minimal touch-ups. Choose a stay fast lipstick or lip gloss, and waterproof mascara to prevent looking like a racoon later. A small compact mirror and wet wipes are also something that you should keep at hand.

WHAT TO WEAR TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL IN SUMMER