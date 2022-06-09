31 Self Care Items, Gifts and Products (Affordable Must-Haves)

0 shares Facebook

The best self-care items, affordable gifts, relaxing products and must-have essentials to add to your self-care routine.

Until recently, I hadn’t thought much of self-care. Of course, I did a face mask here and there and relaxed in a hot bath now and then, but I never had a self-care routine that I would practice regularly. That all changed when I landed up working from home and spending most of my time alone at my house – and let me tell you, even as things are easing up, I won’t be letting go of my self-care routine any time soon.

One of the things I love most about self-care is that there’s always room for more of it. Whether you introduce meditation into your daily routine, learn new healthy recipes or spend time relaxing with your feet in a heated foot massager, we should always make time to pamper and spoil ourselves.

Gifting someone a self-care gift is a thoughtful way to show your nearest and dearest how much they mean to you and that you acknowledge how they are feeling. Iv put this list together to show you how easy (and affordable) it can be to treat the ones you love, whether you’re gifting a significant other, a best friend or even yourself.

Iv gathered some of the top products on the market to add to your daily routine that is guaranteed to make you feel happier, healthier and more relaxed. From facial massagers to plush towel gowns to meditation apps, this extensive list is suitable for all types of people from all walks of life:

Best Self Care Products to Gift Your Bestie (Or Yourself)

31 Affordable Self-Care Items You’ll Want to Add to Your Self-Care Routine

There are two types of shoppers in this world: The impulse buyer and the premeditated consumer. Indulge the premeditated consumer in you and pick out some products that are bound to make a real difference to your wellbeing.

Take a scroll through this extensive list I’ve put together, detailing 31 of the best and most affordable gifts to buy for yourself or someone you think deserves a little bit of extra love.

1. For travelling – Natural silk pillowcases to keep your hair intact

ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

Boost your sleep hygiene with this pillow slip made from 100% mulberry silk. It’s great for keeping your hair intact and will ensure you wake up with wrinkle-free skin in the morning. The best thing about them? – They’re super easy to pack into your suitcase when you’re travelling

2. Another for travelling – A sleep mask for a good night’s sleep

Blissy Silk Sleep Mask

Paired perfectly with the silk pillowcases above, the Blissy sleep mask is the perfect addition to any long-haul journey. Gentle and soothing for your skin, this mask will improve your sleep quality whether you’re in the comfort of your own bed or on an overnight flight to an exciting destination.

3. For a friend having a tough time – A plush robe to wear after a long day

King of Cotton Towelling Cotton Bathrobe

Robes are one of my favourite self-care items. Perfect for all seasons, you can choose from a plush winter robe, a hotel-quality towel robe or an Egyptian cotton waffle gown or a silk robe for the warmer months.

4. For bath time – Bath bombs for a relaxing bubble bath

Soul & Soap Birthday Cake Bath bomb

If your bathroom is your happy place, relax in a warm bath with a bubbling bath bomb for a quick fix rejuvenation.

Life Hack! If bath bombs are too expensive, buy some Epsom salt from your nearest chemist and add a handful of the salt with a few drops of your favourite essential oils for a similar effect.

5. Best self-care app – A monthly subscription to Headspace for meditation exercises

Headspace App

Sometimes self-care means taking the time to meditate and care for our minds. The Headspace app will introduce you to many meditation exercises and teach you how to be mindful in only a few minutes each day.

6. For after a night out – A face mask to take care of your skin

Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate and Glow Dream Mask

There’s not much better than a nourishing mask after a night out on the town. Youth to the People has outdone themselves with this great mask, which has Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid to take care of dead skin cells and make your face glow.

7. For burnout – An essential oil diffuser

ASAKUKI 5 in 1 Essential Oil Diffuser

When things get rough, I find one of the best things to do is settle into a dark room for some quiet time with my essential oil diffuser. This ASAKUKI diffuser has two intensity functions and three-time settings. Not only does it send waves of your favourite essential oils throughout your space, but it also doubles as a calming night light.

8. Best skin-care product – A facial cleansing massager with speed settings

Fancii Face Spin Brush

We all know how good (or bad) our skin can make us feel, so taking good care of your skin can be one of the most rewarding things. This Fancii face massager is proven to relax facial muscles, improve circulation and tone your skin, and is one of my personal favourite self-care essentials because of it.

Life Hack! A stone gua sha tool is a good facial massaging alternative if this device is too expensive or bulky.

9. For exercise – A yoga mat to help release tight muscles

Toplus Non-Slip Yoga Mat

It’s no secret that doing regular exercise tones your muscles and improves your mood. In my humble opinion, yoga is one of the best activities you can add to your self-care routine, so this yoga mat is a top self-care product for anyone looking to get into yoga.

10. For bedtime – Some soothing herbal tea to put you to sleep

Pukka 4 Pack Herbal Collection from Amazon

Tea is one of those simple things that can bring us so much joy. Whether you prefer a cuppa as you wake up or before you go to bed early, Pukka has the perfect blend of herbal remedy teas for any occasion.

11. For mental health – An empty journal for self-expression

Notebook Journal A5 Lined Hardback

We’ve all been told the benefits journaling can have on our mental health. Even if you spend just a few minutes writing down your feelings each day, journaling can be one of the most rewarding self-care practices you can do.

12. Best self-care food – A box of chocolate

LaFleurdeChocolat Artisan Chocolate Box

An excellent gift for pretty much any occasion, a box of chocolate will never go unappreciated. Make sure you pick a box with a selection of dark chocolate, which is rich in antioxidants and helps lower blood pressure.

13. A derma roller to massage your sensitive skin

Anti-Ageing Derma Skin Roller

If you’re feeling insecure about early ageing and skin pigmentation, a derma skin roller will offer you the same benefits of professional micro-needling for a fraction of the price. Put your well being first without sacrificing your bank balance with this DIY micro-needle skin roller.

14. A memory foam mattress topper to help you get better beauty sleep

AviiatoR 5cm Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Getting a good night’s rest is essential for our mental and physical wellbeing, and what better way to drift to sleep than on top of a cosy memory foam mattress topper that moulds to your body’s shape?

15. Cozy heated slippers to treat your feet

SnugToes Heated Slippers with Removable Heat Pads

Perfect for gifting loved ones a wintertime treat, these heated slippers will help keep you warm when it’s cold outside. They’re one of the most essential items for self-care during cold months if you ask me.

16. A white noise machine to help you sleep

Easysleep Sound Machine

If you struggle to sleep or get woken up a lot throughout the night, a white noise machine will help prepare your body and mind for a good night’s rest.

17. A delicious smelling candle to prepare you for bed

Pure Ohana Sweet Dreams Candle

Just about every person appreciates a delicious smelling candle. Pick a candle with base notes of your favourite essential oils to create a unique atmosphere in your home. This coconut candle is blended with the perfect combination of oils to help get you ready for bedtime.

18. A humidifier to help your breathing

500ml Humidifier with Night Light

If you live in a cool or dry climate, a humidifier is a great way to make your space feel more comfortable by preventing dry air that can cause irritation across your body. Did you know, that they’re even known to help ease some flu and cold symptoms?

19. An affordable foot massager to help you relax

Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine with Heat

Although a bit pricey, this heated foot massager is one of my top self-care must-haves. Switch it on while you’re lounging around and enjoy the benefits of a quality foot massage without the high price tag of a salon or a masseuse.

20. A recipe book and meal planner to help you eat clean

Bound 2 Be Perfect Vegan Food Diary and Meal Planner

Eating clean and keeping healthy should be at the top of our list of priorities. This vegan and vegetarian meal planner and recipe book is designed to help you organise your weekly meals to be both healthy and cost-effective.

21. A Himalayan salt light for next to your bed

Femperial Shop Himalayan Salt Lamp

A calming atmosphere can make all the difference to your mood, and this Himalayan salt lamp lets off a dim warm light to do just that. Salt lamps are said to help you sleep better and improve asthma symptoms, all while cleansing the air around you.

22. A scalp massager to help you fall asleep

RENPHO Waterproof and Portable Head Massager

Pamper yourself with this waterproof head massager, which can even be used in the shower. A head massage helps condition your scalp while increasing blood circulation. Instead of spending an arm and a leg at a salon, this portable massager is one of those cheap self-care items everyone can benefit from.

Life Hack! For an even cheaper alternative, check out this handheld Femometer stick for only £7.73.

23. Some shower steamers to end off a stressful day

Louloubella Soaps Aromatherapy Shower Steamers 8 Pack

These fun self-care products are created with delicious smelling oils blended to help you wind down after a long day.

24. Memory foam pillows for a restful sleep

RIPPLE Memory Foam Pillow

An angled memory foam pillow is one of those self-care necessities proven to support your neck and improve your overall body posture. Another plus? – They’re also naturally hypoallergenic!

25. A matcha kit to mix up your morning routine

Matcha House Matcha Gift Set from Japan

Wake yourself up with a morning ritual like no other, with this Matcha tea gift set from Japan. These self-care supplies help improve your bodily functions while giving you much-needed energy.

26. A guided journal with a life-changing message

Grow Notion New Day Guided Journal

If journaling on an empty page isn’t for you, why not try a guided journal to get yourself started? This Grow Notion journal is designed to help you track your thought processes, tasks and daily habits.

27. A set of your favourite essential oils for every occasion

Nikura 16 Pure Essential Oils

Essential oils are one of the easiest self-care things to buy, but they can be pricey. This pack of 16 pure oils is super affordable and is the perfect gift for pretty much anyone. Use them directly on your reflexology points, in a warm bath or in a diffuser.

28. A deck of self-care feeling cards

Ban.Do Feeling Feelings Card Deck

If you’re looking for inexpensive self-care gifts, these feelings cards are designed into five sections: joy, fear, sadness, anger and wildcard, and are a great way to get in touch with your spiritual and emotional being.

29. A standing desk to improve your posture

ERGOMAKER Standing Desk

If you work from home, a standing desk is a gift that will keep on giving. They’re meant to improve your posture and increase energy levels, helping you keep more focused throughout the day.

30. A motivational water bottle to keep you hydrated

MYFOREST 2.2 Litre Water Bottle

It’s no secret that drinking water is essential to our body and mind. These bottles are great cheap self-care gifts designed to motivate and inspire you throughout the day.

31. Healthy snacks with vitamins for healthy skin

1 Months Supply of Glow Bites Dark Chocolate Treats to Hydrate Skin

Everyone loves a good snack, especially one that’s healthy for your body. Glow Bites are specially formulated with vitamins and antioxidants to help improve your skin health and are the perfect sweet addition to any gift.

Final Words

If we’ve learned anything over the past few years, it’s that self-care is paramount to our mental wellbeing. Burnout is real, especially when we’re spending so much time alone, doing everything from our work to our chores to our socialising from home. Whether you’re treating yourself or someone close to you, we all deserve a bit of special treatment sometimes.