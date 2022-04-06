12 Best Law of Attraction Books for Manifesting (Life-Changing)

0 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Best Law of Attraction Books

The twelve best law of attraction books ever written to read for manifesting your dream life into existence.

In simple terms, the law of attraction refers to the principle that we attract into our lives the things we focus on most. Whether it is positive energy work, financial success, or romance, manifesting our greatest hopes and dreams can profoundly affect our own everyday lives.

Manifestation and self-care go hand-in-hand, and understanding the law of attraction is essential for learning how to manifest your hopes and dreams.

Reading self-help books and manifesting love, happiness and equilibrium have become a huge trend over the past decade.

Related: 6 Reasons Why Reading is Important (Good for the Soul)

My advice? Dedicate a section of your self-care journal to your favourite law of attraction books, taking notes on anything that catches your attention.

The 12 Best Law of Attraction Books

If you’re new to the art of manifestation, you’ll notice a seemingly endless list of great books and resources on the market. So, I created this list to make it easier for you to choose where to start.

In fact, it’s not uncommon to re-read these types of books over and over again until you feel like you’ve grasped their message of positive thinking.

So with that, open your mind to your own life and take a look at these top-rated law of attraction books on the market today.

Why Read Law of Attraction Books?

You can think of the law of attraction books as a guideline for your future. Knowledge is power, and the more you learn about this personal skill, the more manifestation tools you have to use.

These books have the power to alter your thought patterns by using real-life stories to inspire you to manifest exactly what you are searching for.

The best law of attraction books can introduce attraction techniques, teaching you to use your subconscious mind to reach infinite possibilities.

Ready to make a change? Check out our 30 Days Self Care Challenge

Let’s take a deeper dive into the top law of attraction books I recommend reading:

Best Book Overall The Complete Reader by Neville Goddard BUY NOW The Complete Reader combines Neville Goddard’s 10 best law of attraction books into one read. Quite simply, there is a wealth of spiritual wisdom in this one book, which will give you a great overall understanding of manifestation and how your thoughts create reality. At the end of each of the ten stories, there are two blank notes pages for readers to make notes on their own life and experiences.

Best For Beginners The Secret by Rhonda Byrne BUY NOW The Secret book is arguably the most talked-about law of attraction book on the market, and it’s an all-time favourite and an easy read with less than 200 pages. It runs through the main concepts of the law of attraction in a way that is easy to understand from both a practical and a spiritual perspective. Whether you know how to manifest already or are a complete beginner, everyone can benefit from this read. The book includes a bunch of amazing stories from different guest authors who share their teachings on manifesting money, love, and health, to name a few.

Best For Understanding Laws of Attraction Wishes Fulfilled: Mastering the Art of Manifesting by Dr. Wayne W. Dyer BUY NOW Dr Wayne W. Dyer dives into understanding the deep subconscious and the power that our minds have over our actions. He details the processes he used to personally train his own mind into manifesting his current reality – a very successful one, at that. Along with some great law of attraction tips, this book teaches you how strong your mind is and that only you have the power to control it. Everything we have today was once imagined, and everything we dream of having in the future needs to be imagined too. It’s one of the best books for manifesting and understanding the law of attraction more intensely.

Best for Spiritual Enlightenment Ask and It Is Given by Esther Hicks and Jerry Hicks BUY NOW By presenting the teachings of the non-physical entity of Abraham, Ask and It Is Given defines 22 different processes and messages to help one achieve their goals and desires. The Hicks worked together to co-create this exceptional self-help book to help readers understand how their thoughts affect every aspect of their lives. As one of the timeless classics of manifestation books, the book explains how intertwined and influenced our love lives, success, happiness and careers are by the universal laws of nature.

Best Book For Skeptics You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero BUY NOW Whether you believe your thoughts attract positivity or are a bit skeptical, Jen Sincero writes 27 different stories of her own experiences with manifestation, each more hilarious, clever, and inspiring than the next. She offers sage life advice and provides readers with mind-altering activities to work through to inspire self-love, emphasizing how taking big risks always comes with great rewards. If I had to recommend to you one best law of attraction books, it would be this one. It’s just one of those books that makes you feel like making an immediate change to your life.

Best Book For The Dreamer Infinite Possibilities: The Art of Living Your Dreams by Mike Dooley BUY NOW In this refreshingly entertaining how-to guide, Mike Dooley does well to explain how to transform fear into power. As one of the best law of attraction books for the dreamer, Dooley unpacks how we have the power to create our own luck, reality and fate. It’s a bit of a spiritual journey book and offers wisdom and guidance for anyone going through a time of change or transition.

Best Book For Personal Development The Power of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale BUY NOW If you’re a fan of practical manifestation books, this best-seller will serve you well. It’s packed with direct advice on how to apply spiritual mind techniques to achieve a wholesome life. By diving into our subconscious minds, Peale shares his personal (and proven) positive thinking and optimism techniques.

Best Book For Entrepreneurs The Success Principles by Jack Canfield BUY NOW Entrepreneurs have long loved a good law of attraction workbook, and this exciting how-to guide is designed to help you transform yourself and your business into a beaming success. We’re living in the era of the ‘success culture‘ – where the quantum physics cycle of ‘hard work equals triumph’ is hard to ignore. But with so much financial and social pressure around us, it can be hard to find the right direction for lifelong success. Canfield’s story provides everyone from parents to entrepreneurs with practical advice to make money and reach sustainable and life-long success.

Best Book For Self Awareness Habits for Success: Inspired Ideas to Help You Soar by G. Brian Benson BUY NOW Habits for Sucess is both practical and inspiring and can be used as a map to help guide you towards positive experiences and a millionaire mind. Benson shares his own reality and personal life experience, including his vulnerabilities and shortcomings, to uncover the habits he has mastered to create a complete and wholesome life. This book is written so simply, that even brand-new self-help readers can make sense of it. But at the same time, it dives into a bunch of deep concepts to help us reach new growth levels that are designed to last us a lifetime.

Best Book For Physical and Mental Health You Can Heal Your Life by Louise Hay BUY NOW Louise Hay is a global bestseller who pushes the mantra: ‘If we are willing to do the mental work, almost anything can be healed’. In this humblingly honest paper copybook, Hay describes the astonishing power of intention, explaining that the way we feel about ourselves becomes true, whether good or bad.

Best Book For Manifesting Love The Soulmate Experience by Mali Apple and Joe Dunn BUY NOW Who doesn’t love a guidebook for finding true love? Apple and Dunn take relationships to a new level, discussing the interlinking importance between emotional, intellectual, spiritual, and sexual connections. In helping readers manifest love and successful connections with others, the authors provide actionable steps for finding your vibrational match through first learning how to love and respect yourself. This is one of my all-time favourite books, and even though it’s focused on relationships, one can easily translate it to all aspects of life.

Best Book For Abundance Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill BUY NOW Napolean Hill is the master of manifesting books and has been for decades. Written in 2004, Think and Grow Rich has been adapted to the 21st century to share success stories of people in positions of power, including Steven Spielberg and Bill Gates. The book outlines simple steps to help readers achieve their goals and aspirations to make money and achieve success.

Summary

You don’t have to believe in abstract theories or magic to reap the rewards of manifestation. All you need is an open mind and the ability to dive into what truly makes you feel uncomfortable.

With these skills, you’ll be on your way to manifesting your dream future in no time.

I hope this list has uncovered at least one book that you’re dying to read! Settle into one of these books and watch your perspective of your life change for the good.

Want more? Read these posts…