Keep Your Skin Hydrated and Glowing (10 Natural Tips)

Is your skin feeling dehydrated and dull? Hydrating your body from the inside is the best way to keep your skin hydrated and glowing. Follow our tips to naturally protect and maintain a moisturised face and body every day.

Dehydration can cause breakouts, uneven skin tones, and more noticeable wrinkles…

It can affect all skin types, and we can all benefit from some added hydration in a skincare routine.

In this post, you’ll learn how to hydrate your skin naturally. Plus, discover how to keep your skin moisturised, hydrated & looking healthy using water-based products.

Why is it important to keep your skin hydrated?

Skin is the largest organ in the human body, and it’s also one of the most exposed. The sun, wind, and even cold weather can take their toll, leaving skin dry, cracked, and irritated.

This is why it’s important to keep your skin hydrated. When skin is properly hydrated, it’s better able to protect against environmental damage. In addition, hydrated skin is more supple and less likely to develop wrinkles

And while you can find an endless array of lotions and potions promising to hydrate your skin, sometimes the best solution is to go natural.

There are a number of ways to hydrate your skin naturally, and we’ve rounded up some of the best tips and tricks to help you get started.

1. Drink plenty of water

Okay, this isn’t the most groundbreaking of tips; yet it’s surprising how many people don’t consume enough water. Drinking water is one of the easiest ways to keep your skin hydrated and healthy. It’s also good for your hair, heart and health in general.

When you’re properly hydrated, your skin will be better able to fight off environmental aggressors and stay plump and glowing. Aim to drink eight glasses of water a day, and even more if you can.

2. Use a humidifier

If you live in a dry climate or tend to run the heat in your home during the winter, a humidifier can be a lifesaver. Dry air can strip skin of its natural moisture, leading to dryness, itchiness, and even fine lines and wrinkles. A mini bedroom humidifier will add moisture back into the air, keeping your skin hydrated and happy. Plus, it will help you to sleep better at night. Winning!

Recommendation: Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier

3. Avoid hot water

While a steamy shower might feel good in the moment, hot water can actually strip your skin of its natural oils, leaving it dry and irritated. When you’re washing your face or taking a bath, stick to lukewarm water instead.

4. Moisturise regularly

It’s important to moisturize your skin regularly, even if you don’t have dry skin. A good moisturizer will help lock in moisture and protect your skin from the elements. Look for a product that suits your skin type and apply it liberally, especially after washing your face or taking a bath or shower.

5. Eat plenty of healthy fats

Healthy fats are essential for maintaining healthy skin. They help keep your skin cell membranes strong and help your skin retain moisture. Good sources of healthy fats include olive oil, avocados, nuts, and seeds.

6. Get plenty of sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep is important for overall health, and that includes the health of your skin. When you’re well-rested, your skin has a chance to repair itself from the damage of the day. Aim for seven to eight hours of sleep each night.

7. Limit your alcohol intake

Drinking alcohol can actually dehydrate your skin and make it more susceptible to damage. If you do drink, be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

8. Protect your skin from the sun

The sun can be both good and bad for your skin. The sun’s rays provide vitamin D, which is essential for healthy skin. But too much exposure to the sun can damage your skin, causing sunburn, dryness, and premature ageing.

When you’re going to be in the sun, be sure to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. And don’t forget to reapply every two hours, or more often if you’re swimming or sweating.

9. Avoid tobacco smoke

Tobacco smoke is bad for your overall health, and that includes the health of your skin. Smoking can cause premature ageing, wrinkles, and a dull complexion. If you smoke, quitting is the best thing you can do for your skin—and your health.

10. Take care of your gut

The health of your gut has a direct impact on the health of your skin. When your gut is healthy, your skin is more likely to be healthy. To promote gut health, eat plenty of fibre-rich foods, fermented foods, and probiotic-rich foods.

How long does it take for water to clear skin? Drinking adequate amounts of water each day is important for overall health and can help to clear your skin. For people who are well-hydrated, it may take a few days to see a noticeable difference in their skin. However, if you’re not drinking enough water, it could take a week or more for your skin to clear up. So, if you’re hoping that a few glasses of water will help to clear your skin, make sure you’re drinking enough each day. You may need to experiment to find the right amount for you but aim for eight 8-ounce glasses per day. And remember, you can always talk to your dermatologist if you’re concerned about your skin. They can help you create a plan to achieve and maintain clear skin.

Best water-based skin hydrating products

Try adding these water based products to your skin care ritual for hydrated and glowing skin.

Vichy’s thermal relieving water mask

Give your skin a refresh and add instant hydration to your face with this cooling face mask. Vichy’s Quenching Mineral Mask boosts your skin’s natural water levels. Great relief for a tired, sensitive and dry face.

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Water Cleanser

This innovative lightweight gel activates with water. Removing dirt, impurities and makeup without sacrificing your skin’s natural moisture; the handy cleanser gives your skin a boost of vital hydration.

Bioderma’s Hydrobio moisturiser

Teach your skin to moisture itself again its Bioderma’s Hydrabio Cream. This rich moisturiser will provide your skin with an instant hydrating and comforting feeling; locking in the moisture. Hydrobio restores suppleness and rebuilds your skin’s natural defences.

Flash hydro-boost

This water-charging hydration booster should be part of your daily skincare routine. Loaded with Hyaluronic acid and Xylitol, the booster helps to draw in water and lock in moisture.

Hydra recovery overnight mask

Put your skin into a hydrating recovery mode while you sleep at night. This ultra-light moisture mask will feed your skin with Hyaluronic Acid; waking you up to a thoroughly moisturised, more radiant skin complexion.

These skin hydration tips and products will help you to keep your skin hydrated, moisturised and glowing healthily. Who knew that water could be so nourishing for your skin?!

Do you have any skincare tips? Let us know your favourite skin routines and tips.