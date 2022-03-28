9 Ways to Add Value to Your Life (That Really Work)

1 shares Facebook

Nine valuable things to add to your daily routine – live a happy and healthy lifestyle; while adding value to your own life.

The older I get, the more I realise how important it is to create value in everything I do. Whether it’s in the form of helping others or helping myself, I’m all about adding value to your life in whatever way you can.

Adding value to your life is simply about learning to get the most out of the experiences you experience while enjoying life more. It’s about holding onto the good experiences and letting go of the bad ones while making time for yourself and your personal well-being.

It's time to put yourself first!

Contrary to popular belief, a life with value has nothing to do with physical possessions and money. In fact, it’s about letting go of all of that stuff and focusing on what’s really important: Meaningful relationships, exciting conversations, deep confidence, helping the planet and belief in yourself.

Why is it important to live a life of value?

Value brings meaning to our life. After a tough couple of years, many of us have forgotten how to prioritise ourselves and the people we love most. We’ve doubled our working hours without increasing our salaries, all while sacrificing our social lives as well as our physical and mental health. Let’s be honest, it’s been a mess!

Living a life of value has so many more benefits than we think. Not only is it the best way to get the most out of your life, but it’s also a sure way to feel more empowered, more educated and more in control of your emotions and relationships.

When you live a life of value for yourself, you automatically become a person of more value for other people and the world around you.

How to add value to your life…

No two people are the same, and neither should your daily routine be. I put this list together of helpful ways to increase value in your everyday life, but the truth is, it’s ultimately up to you to decide what gives you power, and what doesn’t.

Hopefully, this list will at the very least inspire you to mix things up and find what works for your personal reality:

1. Wake up with the sun

If there’s one thing I can recommend adding to your everyday routine, it’s waking up early. There’s something special about waking up with the sun each morning and spending some quality time with yourself before the rest of the world wakes up.

Before 8 am is my favourite time of the day. The world is quiet, and it’s the perfect time to get organised for the day ahead. Without other people to worry about, you’ll be able to commit your early hours to create value in your life.

Of course, waking up early goes hand in hand with heading to bed early too. It’s essential we get our eight hours of beauty rest in every night to make sure we have enough energy for the day ahead.

2. Commit the time to your health and wellness

Health and wellness are two of the most important things to prioritise in your everyday routine, but they’re also one of the best ways to add wholesome value to your life.

As a general rule, you should always aim for at least 30 minutes of physical exercise each day. Depending on the type of person you are and whether you prefer high-intensity cardio or slow movement pilates and yoga class, keeping your body fit and healthy is the best way to manage your figure, improve your mood and boost your energy.

One of the most important things I tell myself when I get frustrated or feel too lazy to work out is that exercise is all about the journey, not about the present. Results take time, and it’s one of those things that will constantly fill you with satisfaction and happiness throughout the future.

3. Set yourself daily goals and deadlines

Goals and deadlines are all about minimising pressure and procrastination and maintaining control of your expectations of yourself.

Setting yourself personal and professional goals and deadlines is a great way to make sure you keep on top of your work and social life while getting a better understanding of your expectations.

Every morning before I begin working, I like to reflect and analyse my life and my intentions with a simple journal entry. I also keep a list of daily goals and deadlines in my journal and check back on them at the end of each day to see what I have achieved. It’s a sure way to understand what you’re doing right and where you’re going wrong.

Journaling and keeping track of your goals work together, and writing in a journal helps you better understand your strengths and weaknesses.

Through journaling, I have truly learned the meaning of gratitude, and I feel like I am learning more and more about myself and what I want for my future by noticing and documenting how I feel in the present moment.

TOP TIP! Check out these self-care journal prompts if you want to start journaling but have no idea where to start.

4. Practice mindfulness

How often have you reached the end of a week only to realise how quickly the past few days have rushed by you?

Take a moment to sit down, close your eyes, and focus your awareness on the environment around you. What can you hear? What do you feel like? Can you stop yourself from thinking about what you have to do today and instead notice where you are in the present moment?

Self-awareness and mindfulness go hand in hand, and starting your day with a conscious meditation is one of the best ways to feel grateful for everything you have.

But wait, there’s more: the benefits of meditating don’t stop there. Learning how to be mindful has been linked to improving our mental well-being on so many levels.

If you want to learn more about how mindfulness and self-awareness can bring more joy to your daily life, check out this self-awareness quiz to get to know yourself better.

5. Create the perfect self-care routine

Confidence breeds confidence, and if you wholeheartedly believe in yourself and your abilities, so will those around you.

If you’re looking for a way to boost your self-esteem and live a life of value, creating a personalised self-care routine is a great place to start.

We all deserve to treat ourselves to a bit of self-love and happiness, from a skin-care routine to a soulful Sunday face mask to a shower routine.

Just remember, what works for me might not work for you, so it’s important you try out a bunch of different routines to find the perfect routine for you.



6. Organise your finances

When it’s time to settle in at my desk, the first thing I like to do is a check in with my money and personal wealth. I keep a detailed budget on an Excel spreadsheet and find it worthwhile documenting what I spend on stuff throughout my life.

Not only is budgeting an important way to avoid finding yourself in a sticky financial situation at the end of the month, but it can also teach us a bunch of values and things about ourselves. It helps you keep your eye on your goals and future dreams, sheds light on bad or unhealthy habits, and can challenge our ability to enact self-restraint. It’s a win-win if you ask me!

7. Learn a new language or skill

As human beings, we constantly learn and accomplish things as we make our way through life. I highly recommend picking a new skill you’d like to try out, whether growing your knowledge on a particular subject, learning a new language or mastering that skill you’ve always wanted to know how to do!

Not only will you come out with a new talent that you can make use of for the rest of your life, but learning also boosts motivation, confidence, brain activity and creativity and can improve your overall happiness.

8. Socialise and spend time with the people you love

For many of us, the convenience of social media has played a massive role in shifting our real-life social interactions. On top of this, a few years of isolation and international restrictions have taken us down a dark path of limited social exchanges.

Socialising does something very special to our bodies. Spending time with your friends and family strengthens your relationships and staves loneliness, all while increasing our brain health and lowering our risk of developing dementia.

Not to mention, setting aside time for other humans increases our overall happiness and well-being. No matter your age, having a solid social circle is more important than we will ever realise.

9. Read before you go to sleep

The benefits of reading are no hidden secret. Reading for about 30 minutes every day has been linked to a bunch of valuable advantages, including improved cognitive functioning, reduced stress, improved intelligence and emotional IQ.

It’s so easy to default to an Instagram scroll before bedtime, but being active on your phone just before you sleep is a known way to disturb your sleeping patterns.

Every night of the week before I go to sleep, I put my phone on ‘do not disturb’ and take out my book. If you lead an already busy life, it might seem like a lot of effort at first. However, eventually, you’ll be addicted to the satisfaction of reading before bed!

TOP TOP! If reading just isn't for you, take a look at this list of things to do before bed (other than scrolling) that are guaranteed to help you fall asleep.

Living a life of value starts with prioritising time for ourselves and our personal well-being. There are so many ways to add value to your life, from finding the time to join an exercise class each day to spending time with the people we care about to prioritise our own self-care.

One sure way to make sure you’re living a life of value is to make sure you are following your passions and lifelong dreams. However, things don’t always go to plan, and we need to be open to working through any challenges that might pop up during our journey.