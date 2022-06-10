25 Inexpensive Gift Ideas for Women Who Have Everything

0 shares Facebook

Gifts for women who have everything: Unique, cheap, and thoughtful gift ideas for the woman who has everything. Find inexpensive great gifts for women for all occasions.

Do you ever find yourself wondering what you could buy your mother, sister, girlfriend, wife, or friend when they seem to have everything they could possibly need? Take it from me, we can always do with more, and there are countless thoughtful gift options out there that I know she’ll love.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for the holiday season, an amazing gift for a birthday, or even just a good present for a hostess, I have compiled a list of great gift ideas which won’t break the bank.

Best of all, all of these gifts can be purchased online and delivered straight to her door – with the click of a button. Open up your gift-giving imagination and follow along for the 25 best inexpensive gifts for the woman who has everything.

1. Indoor/Outdoor String Lights with Remote Timer If you’re wondering what to get someone as a small Christmas present, you can’t go wrong with a string of Christmas lights. No one can have enough lights around the house during the festive season, and these dimmable LED light strings with eight functions and a timer can make any room feel cheerful and jolly. £9.99 on Amazon

2. Martins Chocolatier Signature Collection Gift Box Gifting someone chocolates is a simple gift idea that always impresses. Depending on whether you’re buying it for Valentine’s Day, as a condolence gift, or as a small token of appreciation, this set by Martins Chocolatier will be a sure winner. £22.95 on Amazon

3. Embrace Your Inner Plant Lady Book by Emma Bastow House plants and gardens are all the rage these days. Take it from me, filling your home with lush greenery is an easy way to bring joy into your life. Not only is this a great coffee table book, but it’s also written to help teach you how to be the ultimate green thumb and keep your plants alive and healthy all year round. £9.99 on Houseplant

4. A Beautiful Flower Arrangement from eFlorist Every woman loves flowers, and flower arrangements are one of the best things to receive. Flowers have the power to light up a room instantly and have even been linked to helping improve one’s mood. This makes them one of the easiest and best gifts for women who need a little light in their life. These colourful tulips from eFlorist are great for any occasion, from a birthday to Valentine’s Day to a hostess gift. But flowers shouldn’t only be saved for romantic gestures and occasions, and I believe we deserve to be treated to flowers on a regular basis! £19.99 on eFlorist.uk

5. A Selection of ASAKUKI Essential Oils Essential oils are one of the most wonderful gift ideas for wife who has everything. Especially if she loves yoga, natural medicine, or just enjoys lounging in a hot bath, essential oils can be used for so many different things. These three essential oil mixtures from ASAKUKI are created to help boost immunity, maintain a calm mind, and ensure you have sweet dreams. Trust me, essential oils will be one of the best gifts she’ll receive. £13.99 on Amazon

6. An Urban Green Eco-Friendly Water Bottle If you have no clue what to give someone, one of the best shopping tips I can offer is to buy a product that will help make someone’s life easier. Having a water bottle on hand throughout the day is not only a great way to stay hydrated, but it’s also trendy and a lot more environmentally friendly than the single-use plastic bottle alternative. I love this glass water bottle with a bamboo lid and pastel-coloured silicone sleeve from Urban Green. £12.99 on Amazon

7. Rose-Shaped Ice Cube Moulds Shaped ice cubes are a timeless party trick. If you’re after a great present to give as a small gimmick or joke, this rose-shaped ice mould is super affordable and will always bring a smile to the recipient’s face. Side note: it’s an especially great gift for the woman who enjoys her whiskey on the rocks. £13.99 on Amazon

8. The Ultimate Bath Bomb Gift Set from Lush When things get stressful, there’s nothing better than lounging in a relaxing bath. Lush bath bombs are a great addition to any bath and are a good gift for girls and women of all ages. Kids love to watch them bubble away and sparkle, and adults love the aromatherapy smell they let off. Not to mention, all Lush products are handmade from sustainable ingredients. £24 from Lush.uk

9. A Personalised Keyring from Dalton’s England Everyone has a set of keys, and a luxurious keyring is a perfect present for a girl who has just received or bought a new car or home or accepted a new job. This monogrammed genuine leather keyring is both practical and attractive. £30 at Dalton’s England

10. A Portable Bodum Coffee Flask A portable coffee flask is one of the best presents for women who live an on-the-go life juggling work, family, and play. Whether they prefer their hot morning coffee on their commute to work, or a cold brew before exercise, this portable Bodum coffee flask made from natural materials is a super convenient present that most women would make good use of. Just make sure they don’t already have one, as coffee flasks are quite common items to own! £24.06 on Amazon

11. A Wine and Cheese Hamper This is one of those presents that are at the top of most gift guides. Everyone enjoys a good glass of wine with some cheese, and a wine and cheese hamper will almost never go wasted in this day and age. If you can afford to splurge, you could even upgrade this present and purchase a monthly wine subscription. £30 at Hampers.com

12. A Pair of Satin Pillowcases from LOVEAI Satin pillowcases have been known to help make your skin feel super soft, as well as help keep your hair under control while you sleep. The silky soft touch of these LOVEAI pillowcases reduces friction on your skin and hair and can help improve your sleep quality. Another plus is that they don’t absorb as much dust as cotton materials do. This makes them a top option for recipients with allergies! Who would have thought? £9.99 on Amazon

13. A Portable Bluetooth Speaker from JBL A wireless speaker is one of the most useful things any music lover can own. JBL is a super reputable brand, and their small JBL GO 3 speaker is an affordable option with great battery life for an on-the-go speaker. Use it at the beach, at home, outside, or on your morning hike. £28.99 on Amazon

14. A Rose Quartz Roller and Gua Sha Stone Set from Brushworks The skincare routine trend has come in hot and is here to stay. These stone facial rollers and massage devices are a popular tool for reducing fine lines on the face while promoting blood circulation. Not to mention, they’re also simply amazing products to use and can make you feel like you’re having a facial from the comfort of your home. £11.95 on BeautyBay

15. Fortnum and Mason Tea Selection Who doesn’t love a good cup of tea? Not only does tea taste delicious, but different herbal teas also have a range of benefits for our bodies, making it one of the best gifts for women who like to take care of their skin and body. Fortnum and Mason are undoubtedly one of the UK’s top tea companies. They offer a range of teas packaged in gorgeous reusable tins. This Classic World Tea Bag Selection contains tea from different parts of the world and is super affordable. £14.95 on Fortnum and Mason

16. Yoga Pants from OVRUNS Even if they don’t own a yoga mat or practice daily meditation, gym pants are a form of daily wear that everyone could use in their cupboard. These OVRUNS high-waisted leggings with pockets come in simple sizing (XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL) and can be purchased in a range of different colours. £18.95 from Amazon

17. A New Cast Iron Frying Pan from Samuel Groves If she has her own home and loves cooking, you can’t go wrong with a good quality pan. This 12.5cm cast iron skillet from Samuel Groves has rave reviews, and I can guarantee you that any home chef will deeply appreciate this present. £11.49 on Wayfair

18. A Pink Weighted Blanket from Brentford’s Weighted blankets are a cult-favorite for anyone with anxiety, ADHD and even autism. Their heavy weight helps make one feel more protected and safe by creating a more calm body while you sleep. This affordable option from Brentford’s is one of the best gift ideas to help with insomnia relief. £25.99 on Amazon

19. Smooth + Refine Body Lotion from Crabtree and Evelyn Keeping your body moisturised is an essential part of maintaining healthy skin. This luxurious body lotion from Crabtree and Evelyn has detoxifying apple water and moisturising shea butter. Before you buy your woman a body lotion, do yourself a favour and check they don’t already have 20 bottles expiring in their bathroom cupboards. £19.50 on Crabtree and Evelyn

20. The Nooraa Dusk Scented Candle I can’t get enough of this Nooraa Dusk scented Candle. Not only will it make your home smell delicious, but it is also so aesthetically pleasing that it could be a form of home decor, making them one of the best gifts for women for any occasion. £26 on Nooraa

21. Furrfetch Furberry Dog Collar and Lead Combo Dog moms always appreciate a present for their furry friends. This Burberry-inspired collar and lead set isn’t just adorable and well made, but it’s also an essential item for walking and playtime with your pup. £20 on Furrfetch

22. Amazfit Band with Sleep Tracking Device Not only is the Amazfit a super useful sports watch with built-in Alexa features, but it is also one of the best gifts for women with sleeping problems. This simple wristband looks similar to an Apple Watch but costs a fraction of the price. They can be used to track your heart rate, body temperature, movement and monitor your sleep cycles. £29 on Amazon

23. Mario Badescu Facial Spray Buying beauty products for a woman can be a tricky task. However, with the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with aloe, adaptogens and coconut water, you really can’t go wrong. Not only does it smell sensational and moisturise your skin at any time, on the go, but it can also be used with tons of products and is a great present for a best friend. £13.50 on Asos

24. An LED Disco Light with Sound Activation A disco light with a rechargeable battery is another one of those unique gifts that every young woman would appreciate. Although it can be a bit gimmicky, it’s a fun option for a Christmas gift or a small token of appreciation. This light from Karrong has a remote controller to manage seven different colours, modes, and rotations. The best part about it is that it’s super compact and easy to transport. £13.99 on Amazon

25. Travel Size Diffuser from Thisworks With their health and breathing benefits, aromatherapy diffusers are only getting more popular with time. Thisworks travel diffuser is one of the best gifts for the girl who has everything. Even if she has a diffuser at home, she’ll be able to pack this one up and take it with her wherever she goes, making sure her space is always beautifully scented. £27.00 on Feel Unique

Final Words

With any luck, I hope you have a better idea of what to buy that special woman in your life. From gimmicky tokens of appreciation to products that can last a lifetime, you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to give someone a super special present.